Dead – Death – Obituary News : Confirmation of Jerry Ratcliffe’s suicide by his daughter

Former Virginia and Texas basketball star, Lance Blanks, tragically died by suicide, according to his daughter, Riley Blanks Reed. Blanks, who played for Terry Holland in 1985-86 at UVA before transferring to Texas, was on assignment as a scout for the LA Clippers at the time of his death, according to reports.

Blanks put up big numbers at Texas over his two-year career there and was inducted into the Longhorns’ Hall of Honor in 2007. While his career at UVA was short, Blanks made lifelong friends and still returned to Charlottesville for visits. He played in the NBA for three seasons and went on to become general manager of the Phoenix Suns from 2010-13.

In an emotional article Blanks Reed wrote for ESPN on Tuesday, she confirmed that the 56-year-old former NBA executive took his life. “People will want more information,” she wrote. “But the fact is we will never truly know why. And we don’t need to. All we need to do is remember him, honor him, celebrate him and pour our love into the family that made him happy.”

Blanks was remembered during last weekend’s tribute to Holland at John Paul Jones Arena, where dozens of former players, coaches, administrators, and others assembled to honor the late UVA coach and athletic director who passed away in late February after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. This reporter last spent time with Blanks during a charity event at the home of Blanks’ close friend Phil Wendel of Charlottesville, two summers ago.

Blanks’ death is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health and the need for support and resources for those struggling with mental health issues. Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, and it is crucial that we all work together to prevent it.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the country, with more than 47,000 Americans dying by suicide each year. For every suicide, there are an estimated 25 suicide attempts.

Mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, race, or socioeconomic status. It is essential that we all take care of our mental health and seek help when needed. Mental health resources are available, including therapy, support groups, and hotlines.

We can also help prevent suicide by being there for our loved ones and checking in on them regularly. It’s important to listen without judgment and offer support and encouragement. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, don’t hesitate to seek help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

In memory of Lance Blanks, we should all take a moment to reflect on the importance of mental health and the need for support and resources for those struggling with mental health issues. Let us honor his memory by being there for each other and working together to prevent suicide.

News Source : Jerry Ratcliffe

Source Link :Blanks’ daughter confirms former UVA, Texas star died by suicide : Jerry Ratcliffe/