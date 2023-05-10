Dead – Death – Obituary News : Confirmation of Kyle Jacobs’ Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Kyle Jacobs: A Talented Musician’s Life and Legacy

On February 17th, 2021, the world lost a talented musician, Kyle Jacobs, who was found dead at his Nashville home at the age of 49. It is with a heavy heart that we now learn, through an autopsy report, that Jacobs died by suicide. His death is a tragic loss for the music industry, his fans, and most importantly, his loved ones.

Jacobs was born and raised in Minnesota, where his love for music began. He started playing the guitar at a young age and eventually moved to Nashville to pursue his dreams of becoming a songwriter. His hard work paid off when he co-wrote Garth Brooks’ record-breaking hit, “More Than a Memory,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart in 2007. The song’s success earned Jacobs a Grammy nomination and solidified his place in the country music industry.

Throughout his career, Jacobs collaborated with other notable artists such as Kelly Clarkson and Tim McGraw. He also co-wrote “8th World Wonder,” which became a hit for “American Idol” finalist Kimberley Locke in 2004. His talent as a songwriter was widely recognized and respected by his peers in the industry.

Jacobs’ wife, fellow singer-songwriter Kellie Pickler, discovered his body along with her assistant. Pickler rose to fame in 2006 as a contestant on “American Idol,” where she finished in fifth place. She and Jacobs began dating in 2008 and were married in an intimate Caribbean ceremony about three years later. The couple appeared together on “I Love Kellie Pickler,” a CMT reality series in 2015.

The autopsy report revealed that Jacobs had a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use. It’s important to note that there were no drugs found in his system at the time of his death. The report also mentioned that Jacobs died of a “self-inflicted shotgun wound,” which is a heartbreaking reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the devastating consequences of untreated mental health issues.

In his final Instagram post, shared just two days before his death, Jacobs acknowledged the success of country artist Lee Brice’s most recent album, “Hey World,” featuring several songs Jacobs had co-written. It’s clear that music was a significant part of Jacobs’ life, and his contributions to the industry will always be remembered.

Jacobs’ death is a tragic loss, and it serves as a reminder that mental health struggles can affect anyone, regardless of their success or status. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, resources are available to help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255, and support can also be found through the International Association for Suicide Prevention. It’s important to seek help and support when needed, and to remember that no one should suffer in silence.

In conclusion, Kyle Jacobs’ legacy as a talented songwriter and musician will live on through his music and the memories of those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.

News Source : Curtis M. Wong

Source Link :Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Cause Of Death Confirmed/