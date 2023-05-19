Dead – Death – Obituary News : Confirmation of Paul Cattermole’s Cause of Death at Home

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole Died of Natural Causes, Coroner’s Report Reveals

The Dorset Coroner’s Service has concluded its investigation into the death of S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole and has revealed that he died of natural causes. The 46-year-old singer was found dead at his home on April 6, just weeks after the band announced their reunion tour, scheduled for October of this year. The coroner’s report means that no inquest will be held into his death, although Dorset Police confirmed that their enquiries remain ongoing.

The remaining five members of S Club 7 have confirmed that the 25th-anniversary performances will still go ahead, despite Cattermole’s death. The tour has been renamed the Good Times tour in memory of Cattermole, and the number seven has been removed from the group’s social media and website. Cattermole’s ex-girlfriend, Hannah Spearritt, who was in a relationship with him for five years during the height of S Club 7’s fame, will not be joining the tour.

In a video posted to the group’s official Instagram page, Jon Lee said, “Although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won’t be joining us on this tour. We wish her all the best for the future. However, the five of us are really excited and geared up. It’s just really sad, it’s really hard to process it right now,” added Tina Barrett.

Spearritt paid tribute to her “first love” in a separate statement, saying, “It’s still so raw, I still even now have moments that you don’t quite believe it’s real.” Cattermole and Spearritt split after five years before briefly rekindling their romance for a few months in 2015.

S Club 7 confirmed Cattermole’s death in a statement posted to Instagram, saying, “We are truly devastated and he will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us.”

The band’s decision to continue with the tour has been met with mixed responses from fans, with many expressing their sadness and questioning whether it is appropriate to continue without Cattermole. However, others have praised the group for their decision to honor their former bandmate’s memory.

Cattermole’s death is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the time we have with our loved ones. It is also a testament to the enduring legacy of S Club 7, whose music and performances continue to bring joy to fans around the world. While Cattermole may no longer be with us, his memory will live on through his music and the memories he created with his fellow band members and fans.

