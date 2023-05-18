Dead – Death – Obituary News : Confirmation of Paul Cattermole’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

S Club 7 Member Paul Cattermole’s Cause of Death Confirmed as Natural

The music industry and fans of S Club 7 were shocked by the news of Paul Cattermole’s death on April 6, 2022. Cattermole, who was just 46 years old, had been planning to go on a reunion tour with other members of the band to celebrate their 25th anniversary. However, his sudden death left everyone in a state of mourning.

Six weeks after his passing, the cause of Paul Cattermole’s death has been confirmed as natural. A coroner’s report issued in Dorset, England, where the pop vocalist lived, stated that there will be no inquest into his death. The Dorset Coroner’s Service spokesperson confirmed that Mr. Cattermole died from natural causes, but no further details were given.

The news of Cattermole’s death came just weeks after the announcement of S Club 7’s 25th anniversary reunion tour covering cities in the U.K. and Ireland. The bandmates were devastated by the loss of their friend and colleague, and they released a statement expressing their gratitude for the amazing memories they shared with Paul.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us,” the statement read.

The bandmates also decided to rename the tour after their 2001 song “Good Times” in honor of Cattermole. Tina Barrett, one of the band members, explained in a social media video that the song was Paul’s, and it felt right to rename the tour after it.

S Club 7 was created in 1998 by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, and the band released its debut album a year later. The group went on to have several hits, including “Never Had a Dream Come True,” which reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in the U.S.

Paul Cattermole, who often promoted tarot card readings on his social media pages, had predicted “positivity” for the band’s return to the concert stage this year. In what would be his final interview with the Daily Mail, Cattermole revealed that he had seen the wheel of fortune, which he believed was good luck. He also mentioned the Ace of Clubs, which signifies passion, new beginnings, and overflowing emotions.

Although Paul Cattermole’s sudden death is a great loss to the music industry and his fans, his legacy will live on. He will always be remembered as a talented musician, a dedicated performer, and a kind-hearted friend.

News Source : Curtis M. Wong

Source Link :S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole’s Cause Of Death Confirmed/