Dead – Death – Obituary News : Confirmation Pending on Heatwave Deaths

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Severe Heatwave in Uttar Pradesh: Over 50 People Dead and 400 Hospitalized

Uttar Pradesh is currently experiencing severe heatwave conditions that have led to the death of over 50 people and hospitalization of over 400 individuals in the Ballia district. According to the Health Director from Lucknow, Dr. AK Singh, most patients who sought treatment complained of chest pain, difficulty in breathing, and then fever.

Dr. Singh revealed that health officials are conducting urine tests, blood tests, and other tests to confirm the cause of death. He added that some patients came to the hospital out of fear and panic, while others were already ill before being admitted.

The rising hospitalizations and deaths are attributed to the soaring temperatures in the district. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe to very severe heatwave conditions in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and others.

The in-charge Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Ballia, SK Yadav, reported that 23 people died on June 15, 20 on June 16, and 11 on Saturday. The Additional Health Director of Azamgarh Circle, Dr. BP Tiwari, stated that a team from Lucknow would investigate the deaths to determine if there are any underlying diseases that are not being detected.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar has also reported 44 deaths due to the extremely hot weather in the past 24 hours. The severity of the heatwave has prompted authorities to issue heat warnings and advise citizens to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

The rising temperatures are a cause for concern as they pose a significant risk to public health. Heatwaves can cause heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and heatstroke, which can be fatal if left untreated. Vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing medical conditions, are at a higher risk of developing heat-related illnesses.

In conclusion, the severe heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh and other states pose a significant risk to public health. It is crucial for citizens to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses, such as staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak hours, and wearing loose, lightweight clothing. Authorities should also take measures to provide relief to vulnerable populations and mitigate the impact of the heatwave.

UP heatwave deaths Heatwave fatalities in UP Investigation into UP heatwave deaths Causes of UP heatwave fatalities UP government response to heatwave deaths

News Source : Alka Jain

Source Link :UP heatwave fatalities: ‘Cause of death to be confirmed after…’, says probe team/