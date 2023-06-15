Dead – Death – Obituary News : Confirmed Cause of Death for Gangsta Boo

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gangsta Boo’s Cause of Death Revealed: Mix of Fentanyl and Cocaine

Six months after her sudden passing, the cause of death for Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo has been revealed. According to an autopsy report obtained by FOX13 Memphis, the artist, born Lola Mitchell, died after ingesting a mixture of drugs and alcohol, specifically fentanyl and cocaine. Mitchell was found unconscious in her hometown on New Year’s Day and attempts to revive her were unsuccessful. Her passing was confirmed by groupmate DJ Paul, while fellow artists like Latto mourned her on social media.

Posthumous Releases and Upcoming Album

Since her passing, Gangsta Boo has made posthumous appearances on Kari Faux’s album Real B*tchs Don’t Die and collaborated with GloRilla on “FTCU.” Her estate has confirmed plans to release a posthumous album, featuring collaborations from artists like Latto, Skepta, La Chat, Crunchy Black, and Run The Jewels, as well as producers like Drumma Boy, Nick Hook, and El-P. The album is scheduled to be released on August 7, which would have been the rapper’s birthday.

A Mother’s Gratitude

Boo’s mother Veronica Mitchell expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support following her daughter’s passing. “My daughter Lola was my only baby girl,” she told TMZ in March. “I was so proud when she would rap as a little girl. She became the Queen of Memphis and God brought her home to be with her daddy Cedric and her brother Derron. I miss her but I know she’s happy with them. I’ll always remember telling her GO GET THEM DOLLAS, but I had no idea how many people would love my baby girl. I’m grateful all y’all support my daughter. Thank you.”

A Tragic Loss

Gangsta Boo’s passing was a tragic loss for the music industry and her fans alike. The rapper, who rose to fame as a member of Three 6 Mafia, was known for her unique style and unapologetic lyrics, which often explored themes of violence, sex, and drug use. Her contributions to the genre will not be forgotten, and the upcoming posthumous album is sure to be a fitting tribute to her legacy.

