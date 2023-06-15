Dead – Death – Obituary News : Confirmed Cause of Death for Gangsta Boo

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gangsta Boo’s Legacy Lives On Despite Tragic Passing

Gangsta Boo, a Memphis rap legend and former member of Three 6 Mafia, was found dead on New Year’s Day. The sudden passing of Mitchell, at 43 years old, left the hip-hop community in mourning. Although the cause of death was left ambiguous at first, it was later confirmed to be an accidental overdose.

The Autopsy Report

FOX13 and NBC Actions News 5 reported that Mitchell overdosed on a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol (alcohol). The autopsy report revealed that she had fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in her system at the time of her death. It was a tragic end to a life that had brought joy to so many through her music.

Legacy and Influence

Despite Mitchell’s death, her legacy and influence in the world of hip-hop live on. Her impact grew in the rising importance of Southern rappers like Latto and GloRilla, even before their collaboration. The moment of her greatest resurgence came in 2020 when she was featured on Run The Jewels’ RTJ4 track ‘Walking In The Snow’ after her scene-stealing verse on the group’s 2016 track ‘Love Again?’ served as a reminder to rap fans just how influential she had always been.

Keeping Her Spirit Alive

At Mitchell’s funeral in mid-January, GloRilla spoke with reporters outside of Brown Missionary Church in Southaven, Mississippi about her intention to “keep representing her.” There are reportedly tangible efforts to carry forward Mitchell’s spirit. TMZ relayed in March that a posthumous album from Mitchell was in the works, with Latto, Skepta, La Chat, Crunchy Black, and Run The Jewels all pitching in for the late Three 6 Mafia rapstress. Sources close to the project’s creation also tell TMZ Hip Hop that they’ve locked in beat contributions from Drumma Boy, Nick Hook, and RTJ’s El-P. They are planning for an August 7 release date, which would have been GB’s 44th birthday.

In Conclusion

Gangsta Boo’s death was a tragedy, but her spirit and influence live on. Her music has brought joy to countless people, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of hip-hop artists. We can all honor her memory by continuing to appreciate and celebrate her music.

News Source : Megan Armstrong

Source Link :Gangsta Boo’s Cause Of Death Confirmed/