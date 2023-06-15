Dead – Death – Obituary News : Connecting Bike Accidents with Fatalities

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Leslie Beninga Obituary: 70-Year-Old Man Dies After Getting Involved in a Motorcycle Accident

Leslie Beninga, a 70-year-old man from the United States of America, has been in the news recently after being involved in a deadly accident that took his life. As a result, people are paying tribute and sending condolence messages to his family and friends. This article contains information about Leslie Beninga’s death cause, funeral details, and who he was.

Leslie Beninga Obituary and Funeral Details

The obituary of Leslie Beninga has been released on social media, but the family has not provided any information about the funeral services yet. The family is currently mourning the loss and seeking privacy. Thus, the funeral and memorial services of Leslie are yet to be published. Meanwhile, people close to Beninga are paying tribute to the late soul.

Leslie Beninga died at the age of 70 after a deadly accident that happened on Saturday at the intersection of Hudson Road and Ridgeway Avenue. Condolence messages for the whole family, friends, and close ones are flooding the internet. The Genius Celebs team also pays a heartfelt condolence to the Beninga family.

Leslie Beninga Death Cause Linked to Motorcycle Accident

Leslie Beninga’s death cause is linked to a motorcycle accident that happened recently. The deadly accident occurred on Saturday afternoon at around 2 pm at the intersection of Hudson Road and Ridgeway Avenue. Police reported that Beninga was traveling northbound on Hudson Road when he hit a car that was turning south onto Hudson Road from Ridgeway Avenue.

Following the crash, Leslie was ejected from the motorcycle and taken to the hospital. Sadly, Beninga couldn’t be saved, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was riding a 2010 Harley Davidson, while another person was driving a 2018 Audi RS3. It has not been shared whether the car driver was injured in the crash.

Furthermore, the crash may be under investigation, and more updates may be shared soon regarding how the accident actually happened.

Who was Leslie Beninga from Dike Iowa?

Leslie Beninga was a man from Dike, Iowa, who was passionate about riding bikes. At the time of his demise, he was 70 years old and was riding a 2010 Harley Davidson. According to his Facebook bio, Beninga was a divorced man and was living in the country by Parkersburg. All of his Facebook posts were covered with bikes making it clear he loved riding bikes.

Further information regarding his personal and professional life remains unknown as Beninga’s name came into the media after his accident. It is believed that Leslie was close to many people, as his tragic death left everyone shattered. The family seeks privacy, and they may give some updates as people are concerned about Leslie’s funeral and memorial service.

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :Death Cause Linked to Bike Accident/