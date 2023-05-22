Dead – Death – Obituary News : Conservative legal expert Boyden Gray passes away at 80

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former White House Counsel and Ambassador C. Boyden Gray Dies at 80

The former White House counsel to former President George H.W. Bush and ambassador to the European Union, C. Boyden Gray, has died at the age of 80. Gray served under the elder Bush for 12 years, starting as the then-vice president’s counsel for all eight years of the Reagan administration. He went on to serve as White House counsel for all four years of the first Bush Administration.

A Dedicated Public Servant

Gray was known as the closest and most trusted senior legal advisor to President Bush from 1981-1993. Some of his most notable accomplishments in that time include drafting the Executive Order requiring White House review and cost-benefit analysis of regulations, steering the landmark Clean Air Act Amendments of 1990 and the ground-breaking Americans with Disabilities Act, and overseeing the judicial selection process.

Gray was a dedicated public servant and a devoted and loyal friend, according to the George and Barbara Bush Foundation. His law and strategy firm, Boyden Gray & Associates, said in a statement that they will honor his legacy by carrying on his fight for the foundational principles of American freedom.

Career and Achievements

Born in 1943 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Gray graduated from Harvard University and the University of North Carolina Law School. He served in the US Marine Corps Reserves, and after law school, as a clerk for Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren, according to his firm.

He founded the eponymous Center for the Study of the Administrative State at George Mason’s Antonin Scalia Law School and served as an adjunct professor at the New York University Law School. Gray has also served on the boards of the conservative legal organization The Federalist Society, conservative advocacy group FreedomWorks, and the libertarian think tank Reason Foundation, among other organizations.

Late Ambassador’s Roles

Gray served in his role as ambassador under George W. Bush from 2006 to 2007 and as US Special Envoy to Europe for Eurasian Energy from 2008 to 2009. He received the Presidential Citizens Medal for his contributions to American society.

Final Thoughts

The loss of C. Boyden Gray is a great loss to the legal community and to the nation as a whole. His contributions to the country and American freedom will be remembered and honored for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Jack Forrest

Source Link :C. Boyden Gray, former White House counsel and conservative legal mind, dies at 80/