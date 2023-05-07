Dead – Death – Obituary News : Constable Death Mourned by New Zealand Police

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Len Snee: A Dedicated Family Man and Police Officer

Leonard (Len) Snee was a man who put his family above everything else. After only a few short months of being sworn in as a New Zealand Police Constable in 1976, Len wed Vicki and started a new life together. Together, the couple brought up their two boys.

Devotion to Family and Career

Len Snee was a devoted family man who loved his wife and children dearly. He also gave his job as a police officer his complete attention. Although he spent most of his career as a general duties officer, he worked hard to gain experience in all facets of the police force, from community policing to the Armed Offenders Squad. In 1989, Len met the requirements to join the Armed Offenders Squad and quickly established himself as a member held in very high regard.

Exceptional Rugby Player

Len was not just a dedicated police officer but also an exceptional rugby player. He played as a hard-running five eighth for Police for 11 years and the Combined Services Team for eight years. He was a member of both teams and was selected for the “Best Ever NZ Police Team,” which was determined by taking into account all of the NZ Police teams that had competed between the years 1981 and 1996. Len was a player of exceptional skill and tenacity.

Tragic End to a Distinguished Career

On May 7, 2009, Senior Constables Len Snee, Bruce Miller, and Grant Diver went to the residence of a former territorial soldier to execute a search warrant for cannabis. The man reacted negatively to their presence and opened fire on them as they were departing, gravely wounding Senior Constable Miller and Senior Constable Diver. Tragically, Senior Constable Snee was fatally wounded.

A Legacy of Dedication and Courage

Len Snee left behind a legacy of dedication and courage. He was a man who loved his family and gave his all to his job as a police officer. His exceptional rugby skills and commitment to serving his community made him a beloved member of the police force and the rugby community. His tragic death is a reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day as they work to keep our communities safe. We will always remember Len Snee and the sacrifices he made for his family and his country.

