Dead – Death – Obituary News : Construction Junction Mourns Joe Lamar’s Passing

Remembering Joe Lamar: A CJ Icon Passes Away

We are deeply saddened to inform you that Joe Lamar, a beloved member of our community, has passed away. Joe joined CJ in 1999 as a job coach for a team of Life’s Work trainees who helped set up our first storefront under the 62nd Street Bridge. From the moment he arrived, Joe left a lasting impression on everyone he met. His kindness, compassion, and warm smile made him an instant favorite among our staff and customers alike.

The Face of CJ

Joe quickly became the “face” of CJ, working tirelessly to assist customers and promote our mission of sustainability and community development. His enthusiasm was infectious, and his presence made our store a better place to be. Even in his final years, when health difficulties forced him to cut back on his hours, Joe remained a vital part of our team, working part-time and accessing the store in a wheelchair.

For all the years Joe was with us, CJ could not have asked for a finer representative. His dedication to our cause and his commitment to helping others were an inspiration to us all. Joe’s life was touched by Mike Gable, the CJ staff, the board, and countless clients who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him.

A Lasting Legacy

Although we are saddened by Joe’s passing, we take comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will live on. His impact on CJ and our community is immeasurable, and his memory will continue to inspire us for years to come. To honor Joe’s life and contributions, we encourage donations to be made to the Ebenezer Baptist Church in his name.

Joe Lamar will be deeply missed, but his spirit and dedication to service will always be remembered. We are grateful for the time he spent with us and the countless lives he touched during his time on this earth. Rest in peace, Joe.

