Dead – Death – Obituary News : Construction worker dies outside Calgary site

43-Year-Old Man Dies in Calgary Workplace Accident

A tragic workplace accident has claimed the life of a 43-year-old man in Calgary, according to emergency responders who arrived at the scene. The incident took place at a construction site near Weaselhead Road and Grey Eagle Drive.

Paramedics were called to the construction site for assistance with the injured worker who had reportedly fallen off a structure. When the EMS arrived, they found the man with serious injuries, but unfortunately, he died at the scene.

The Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service, which has jurisdiction over the area where the accident occurred, is investigating the incident. Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is also conducting an investigation.

The Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service released a statement extending their deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and co-workers who were affected by the tragic incident.

This is a developing story, and more details will be available as the investigation continues. Workplace accidents are a tragic reminder of the importance of following safety protocols to protect workers from harm.

Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time. We hope that the investigation will provide answers and lead to improved safety measures to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future.

