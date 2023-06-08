Dead – Death – Obituary News : Controversial cleric Nasir dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nasir Nasir, a controversial Islamic cleric from Kano, has passed away at the age of 87. Nazifi Ubale, one of his students, confirmed the news, stating that Nasir died at his residence on Court Road in Kano. Nasir was the chief imam of Fagge Jumma’at Mosque in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano. His funeral prayer is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Emir of Kano’s palace.

Nasir was known for holding longer than necessary weekly congregational jummah prayers, which drew criticism from some of his congregants. They accused him of preventing them from returning to their businesses by prolonging the prayers. At one point, the late Emir of Kano presided over the jummah prayer in the Fagge mosque to appease the congregants and pleaded on Nasir’s behalf.

Despite the controversy surrounding Nasir, he was a close friend of the late emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, who appointed him as the ‘Wazirin Kano’ a kingmaker following the death of seat occupant Isah Waziri on 2 August 2013. However, the then-governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, rejected the appointment citing security reasons. The state government reportedly opposed the choice of Nasir as the Waziri of Kano, but the late Emir insisted and turbaned him as the Waziri at a brief ceremony held at the emir’s palace.

Kwankwaso’s administration later sacked Nasir as the Waziri, but the late cleric insisted that he remained the Wazirin Kano even after another person was appointed. He said, “It was the emir who appointed me, and I’m just hearing it from you that the state government is against my appointment. My appointment as Wazirin Kano is the will of God. If you do not believe in what He did, then He will deal with you Himself.”

Nasir’s death was announced exactly nine years and a day after the late Emir Bayero passed away. While Nasir was a controversial figure, his death brings an end to an era and marks the passing of a significant figure in Kano’s Islamic community.

In conclusion, Nasir Nasir’s death marks the end of a significant era in Kano’s Islamic community. Despite his controversial reputation, he was a close friend of the late Emir Bayero and was appointed as the Wazirin Kano, a kingmaker. His passing marks a significant loss to the Islamic community in Kano.

Nasir controversy Kano cleric Nasir death Nasir’s controversial teachings Reaction to Nasir’s death Legacy of Nasir’s controversial views

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Controversial Kano cleric, Nasir, is dead/