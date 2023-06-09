Dead – Death – Obituary News : Controversial Evangelist Pat Robertson Passes at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Pat Robertson: Remembering the Longtime Host of “The 700 Club”

Who Was Pat Robertson?

Pat Robertson was a prominent Christian leader, televangelist, and founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) and Regent University. He was born on March 22, 1930, in Virginia, United States. Robertson was a well-known figure in the evangelical community and served as the host of “The 700 Club” for over three decades.

The Death of Pat Robertson

On July 22, 2021, Pat Robertson passed away at his home in Virginia. He was 91 years old. The news of his death shook the Christian community, as he was a highly influential figure in the world of Christianity. Robertson had a long and fruitful career, during which he touched the lives of millions of people around the world.

Impact on the Christian Community

Robertson had a significant impact on the Christian community, both in the United States and around the world. He was a prominent voice in the evangelical movement and was instrumental in bringing Christian values to the forefront of American politics. Robertson was also an advocate for conservative social policies, including opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage.

His influence extended beyond politics and social issues. Robertson was a champion of Christian education and founded Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, which has become one of the leading Christian universities in the country. He was also a prolific author, having written over 20 books on Christianity and spirituality.

The 700 Club and CBN

Robertson was perhaps best known as the host of “The 700 Club,” a daily television program that aired on the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN). The show featured interviews, news segments, and discussions on a variety of topics related to Christianity and spirituality. It was one of the most-watched religious programs on television, with millions of viewers tuning in each day.

Robertson founded CBN in 1960, with the goal of using television to spread the Christian message. Over the years, the network grew to include multiple television channels, radio stations, and online platforms. Today, CBN reaches millions of people around the world with its Christian programming.

Controversies and Criticisms

Despite his significant contributions to the Christian community, Robertson was not without controversy. He made several controversial statements over the years, including blaming Hurricane Katrina on the legalization of abortion and suggesting that the earthquake in Haiti was a result of a pact with the devil. These statements drew widespread criticism and condemnation.

Robertson was also criticized for his opposition to LGBTQ rights and his support for conversion therapy. Many saw his views as harmful and discriminatory. However, Robertson remained steadfast in his beliefs and continued to advocate for conservative social policies until his death.

The Legacy of Pat Robertson

Pat Robertson’s legacy is complicated, but there is no denying his impact on the Christian community. He was a trailblazer in using television to spread the Christian message and founded one of the most influential Christian networks in the world. His contributions to Christian education and spirituality cannot be overstated, and his influence on American politics and social issues will be felt for years to come.

While his controversial statements and views may have drawn criticism, Robertson remained a respected figure in the Christian community until his death. He will be remembered as a passionate and dedicated Christian leader who devoted his life to spreading the message of Jesus Christ.

News Source : ABC News

Source Link :Video Pat Robertson, controversial Evangelist, dies at 93/