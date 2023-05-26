Dead – Death – Obituary News : Controversy as Police Use One Word

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NSW Police under fire for using “peaceful” to describe the death of Clare Nowland

The death of 95-year-old Clare Nowland, who was tasered by a police officer in an aged care home in New South Wales (NSW) has sparked further criticism towards the police from the community. Ms Nowland died in Cooma Hospital on Wednesday, a week after she was tasered by Senior Constable Kristian White at Yallambee Lodge aged care. Constable White and a female officer were called to the nursing home after staff found Ms Nowland, who was a dementia patient, in possession of a steak knife. The 33-year-old male officer fired the taser at Ms Nowland who was slowly approaching the officers with the aid of her walker. Ms Nowland fell as a result of the incident and sustained a fractured skull. She was later admitted to hospital in a state of “in and out of consciousness” before receiving end-of-life care surrounded by her family.

NSW Police released a statement via its Facebook page platforms to confirm she had died. “It is with great sadness we confirm the passing of 95-year-old Clare Nowland in Cooma tonight (Wednesday, May 24, 2023),” the statement read. “Mrs Nowland passed away peacefully in hospital just after 7 pm this evening, surrounded by family and loved ones who have requested privacy during this sad and difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences remain with those who were lucky enough to know, love, and be loved by Mrs Nowland during a life she led hallmarked by family, kindness and community.”

However, many people were distressed by the description of Ms Nowland’s death, with many arguing the word “peaceful” was out of touch and an incorrect description of the situation. The realisation led to a stream of comments on social media, with some calling on NSW Police’s communications team to rethink their choice of wording. “Apparently being tasered is equivalent to passing away peacefully according to NSW Police,” one comment read bitterly.

“Died peacefully” is a very big external call. I doubt being confronted by police when clearly in distress, then tasered when you feel vulnerable is at all ‘peaceful’.” said another.

The use of the word was labelled as “macabre” and “absolutely disgusting commentary”. Some people suggested that the police should have said nothing about Ms Nowland’s death. “There are times where it’s better to say nothing and when your organisation is (involved, this) is one of them,” said one person.

Ms Nowland’s family have previously thanked the public for their support and described the ordeal as a “worrying and distressing time”. In a statement, they praised Ms Nowland as a “well respected, much loved and a giving member of her local community” and the “loving and gentle-natured matriarch of the Nowland family”.

NSW Police declined to comment on the matter due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. The incident has raised concerns about the use of tasers in aged care homes and the treatment of elderly people with dementia in such facilities.

