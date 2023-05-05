Dead – Death – Obituary News : Conway student’s suicide inspires endowment creation

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Hannah Jane Hammond: A Memorial Endowment for Mental Health Awareness

Hannah Jane Hammond was a 14-year-old freshman at Conway High School in Arkansas. She was a member of the school’s band and color guard, and she loved making music. Sadly, her battle with mental illness ended in tragedy last year when she took her own life on September 29, 2021.

Her parents, Richard and Leighia Hammond, were devastated by the loss of their daughter. They wished they could have seen her play the clarinet or captain the color guard as a sophomore, but they never got the chance. Hannah Jane’s struggle with mental illness was too much for her to bear.

Unfortunately, Hannah’s story is not uncommon. Suicide is the third-leading cause of death in teenagers, and it’s the second-leading cause of death for those aged 10 to 14. In Arkansas, thirty-one 15 to 19 year olds committed suicide in 2020. The state has the 11th highest suicide rate in the nation.

The Hannah Jane Hammond Memorial Endowment

The Conway High School Symphonic Band still feels the loss of Hannah Jane. During their spring concert, suicide awareness received as much applause as any song when Band Director Nathan Cunningham announced the Hannah Jane Hammond Memorial Endowment.

“It was a tough moment for us,” Richard Hammond said.

“It’s hard sitting in the audience, because we wish we were there to watch her with her peers,” Leighia Hammond added.

The first donations to start the endowment came from Hannah Jane’s parents, who asked for band donations in lieu of flowers at her funeral. They didn’t care what the money was used for, as long as it went to the band. It took more than a year for the Conway Booster Club organization to privately build those first funds until a $10,000 endowment could be established.

The week before the spring concert, CHS Band Director Nathan Cunningham asked the Hammonds if they could name the memorial endowment after Hannah Jane. Leighia said she and Richard both started to cry.

“Other band students are going to benefit year after year, and not just band students, it will be all of the people who listen to the music that they make,” Leighia said.

The fund will give scholarships to band students for private lessons or band camps. Hannah Jane’s parents hope to expand the endowment to have an educational component where more conversations can happen about mental health and suicide prevention.

“We need to be transparent. We need to share her story in hopes that it will help another child, another family, that it’s okay to talk about it,” Leighia said. “We knew that she was struggling, and she was in therapy, but as a parent, dealing with a child that is struggling, you don’t really know. I just wish there were a lot more resources.”

Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. To donate to the Hannah Jane Hammond Memorial Endowment, click here. Her memory is enhancing the music and lives of those she left behind.

“Me personally, it really put everything into view, and obviously I wanted to check in on people,” said sophomore Josie Ghormley, a classmate and band camp roommate with Hannah Jane. “It’s still there and I still think about it, and I still want to check in on people.”

The Hannah Jane Hammond Memorial Endowment is a reminder that we need to take care of our mental health and support those who are struggling. We need to talk openly about mental illness and suicide prevention, and we need to remember those we have lost.

News Source : Neale Zeringue

Source Link :‘We need to share her story’ Conway student suicide leads to creation of endowment/