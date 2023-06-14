Dead – Death – Obituary News : Coolio’s Death: Rapper Passes Away at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rapper Coolio Passes Away at Age 59

Rapper Coolio, best known for his enormous popularity in the 1990s, has died at the age of 59, reports TMZ. Emergency personnel at the scene believe he died of a heart attack, while the formal cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The Tragic Incident

According to TMZ, Coolio, whose name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died on September 28, 2022, late in the afternoon, while visiting a colleague in Los Angeles. According to his manager, Jarez, when Coolio left a friend’s house to go to the bathroom, the friend called him when he didn’t come out. The friend called Coolio several times before finally giving up and going to the bathroom, where he discovered Coolio lying on the floor, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, the friend called 911, who later arrived on the scene and pronounced Coolio dead. “Jarez informs us that paramedics believe that Coolio suffered a cardiac arrest. A friend reportedly called 911, who responded and pronounced Coolio dead at the scene. An official cause of death has not been determined,” according to TMZ.

Coolio’s Musical Legacy

With his albums Gangsta’s Paradise (1995), It Takes a Thief (1994), and My Soul (1994), Coolio became a well-known artist in the mid-to-late 1990s. His best-known song, “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which won a Grammy Award in 1995, as well as the singles “Fantastic Voyage” (1994), “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)” (1996) and “CU When U Get There” is what made him most famous.

Coolio’s music was known for its hard-hitting lyrics and social commentary, which often dealt with issues such as poverty, crime, and violence. His unique style and sound helped to define the rap and hip-hop scene of the 1990s, and his impact on the genre is still felt to this day.

A Life Cut Short

The news of Coolio’s passing has come as a shock to his fans and the music community as a whole. With his talent and charisma, he had the potential to continue making great music and inspiring audiences for many years to come. However, his untimely death is a reminder of how fragile life can be, and how important it is to cherish every moment.

Coolio’s music may have been known for its tough exterior, but at its core, it was always about hope and perseverance. His legacy will continue to live on through his music, and his influence will be felt for generations to come. Rest in peace, Coolio.

News Source : NEWSTARS Education

Source Link :How Did Coolio Die? Rapper Dead Aged 59/