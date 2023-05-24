Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cooper Cunningham of Toronto, ONT – Lifetime Native Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Cooper Cunningham: A Life Cut Short

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Cooper Grant Cunningham on May 10th, 2023. Cooper was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend to many. His passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

A Life Lived with Passion

Cooper was born twenty-two years ago and quickly captured the hearts of everyone around him with his adorable smile and infectious energy. He grew up to be an eager and energetic person who approached everything he did with passion and dedication.

Cooper had completed his first year at Dalhousie University and was now in his third year as a software engineering student at Western University. During the summers, he helped his dad with software projects and spent a lot of time riding his bike around the countryside. Each winter, he would hit the slopes in Collingwood on skis and a snowboard.

Cooper was also deeply interested in health and spirituality, and he invested a lot of time and attention in preparing his meals. He was a force of nature who could do anything he set his mind to and was firmly committed to his beliefs.

A Loving Family and Circle of Friends

Cooper was deeply loved by his family, including his mom Julia Ind, dad David Cunningham, and sisters Ally and Madison. His relationship with his uncles Ken Cunningham, Rick Cunningham, and Jeremy Ind had grown closer over the past year, and his grandmother Frances Cunningham also misses him very much. In tribute to Cooper’s gentle soul and love for animals, he is also survived by his beloved pets Riley and Pako.

A Memorial to Honor Cooper’s Life

Cooper’s passing has left a deep sense of loss, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. On Wednesday, May 24th, a memorial ceremony will be held at Morley Bedford from 2:00 to 4:00 pm for anyone who would like to pay their respects to Cooper in person. A memorial service will immediately follow in the Old Mill Home Smith Bar from 5 to 9 p.m.

Cooper’s family and friends would like to thank everyone who has reached out with their condolences and support during this difficult time. They would also like to encourage anyone who may be struggling with their mental health to seek help and support.

A Final Farewell

Cooper may have left this world too soon, but his spirit will live on in the memories of those who loved him. He will be sorely missed, but his family and friends find comfort in knowing that he is at peace and free from pain.

Rest in peace, Cooper. You will always be remembered and loved.

