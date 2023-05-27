Dead – Death – Obituary News : Coquitlam Resident Conor Rae Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Conor Rae’s Death: A Tragic Loss to the Family

On Tuesday night, the Portage RCMP shot and killed Conor Rae, an 18-year-old boy who was also a grandson to the author of this article. This incident has left the family devastated and struggling to come to terms with the loss of their loved one.

It is believed that Conor was experiencing a negative reaction to consuming marijuana at the time of his death, which makes this killing even more tragic and pointless. Despite being of a slight build, Conor was fatally shot by a member of the Portage RCMP, leaving his family to question the competence of the officers involved.

The separation of the family from Conor’s death was also incomprehensible. Once they obtained Kaylan’s (Conor’s father) contact information, he received a phone call informing him of the tragic news and that the Internal Investigations Unit (IIU) was involved in the case. However, the family was not given any additional information, leaving them in the dark about what had happened to their loved one.

The lack of information was further compounded when the family arrived at the detachment, and they were given the same line as everyone else. The mention of the IIU made it evident that a member of the Portage RCMP was involved in the incident. The fact that it was a Tuesday night makes it hard to believe that there was much of a crowd at the time. If two armed and armored police officers were unable to control an 18-year-old, it begs the question as to why they did not call for backup.

According to what we know, the second person involved in the domestic dispute was safe in another apartment, so there was no reason to rush in with both barrels blazing. The family is left wondering what took place in the more than three hours after Conor’s death and whether the accounts and notes created by the officers involved were manipulated to corroborate each other.

Kaylan raised a valid concern about why Portage online was informed before the family, which raises questions about the veracity and correctness of the information provided. There will undoubtedly be a “circle the wagons” mentality to protect the officers involved, and this could lead to Conor being portrayed in the worst possible manner, which is a disgrace to the RCMP.

Conor was a talented and kind young man who had his whole life ahead of him. His death has left a void in the family that can never be filled. The family is calling for a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure that justice is served. The loss of Conor is a tragedy that should never have happened, and the family deserves answers to the questions that are running through their minds.

In conclusion, the death of Conor Rae is a tragic loss to the family, and the circumstances surrounding his death raise serious questions about the competence of the officers involved. The family deserves answers to the questions that are running through their minds, and a thorough investigation into the incident is necessary to ensure justice is served. Conor was a gifted and kind young man who had his whole life ahead of him, and his death is a loss to the community. We hope that the family finds comfort in the memories of Conor and that justice is served in this case.

Conor Rae Coquitlam BC Conor Rae obituary Conor Rae death Lifelong Resident Has Passed Away – the guardian obits Conor Rae tribute

News Source : the guardian obits

Source Link :Conor Rae Obituary, Death, Coquitlam BC, Lifelong Resident Has Passed Away – the guardian obits/