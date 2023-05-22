Dead – Death – Obituary News : Corinne Filograna Remembered: Family and Friends Mourn Loss in Philadelphia

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Corinne Filograna

Words can never adequately describe this. She was the most incredible, humorous, smart, and vibrant person you had ever met. It was love to know her. And becoming her friend was a huge blessing for me. Corn, you made the world a better place by being there. Molly, I’m so, so, so sorry. Such a lovely young lady. She was very young when she served her duty on earth. I hope and pray that your memories offer you comfort.

Life and Achievements

After a protracted struggle with cancer, Corinne E. Filograna, 22, died away quietly on May 20, 2023, at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, surrounded by her devoted family. On August 10, 2000, she was born in Bryn Mawr to Frank and Kathy (Mengeringhausen) Filograna.

Corinne lived with her parents in Collegeville. She played Division 1 volleyball, was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society, and received her Summa Cum Laude from Loyola University Maryland in 2022. Since the fifth grade, Corinne has been an avid volleyball player. At Loyola, she received the Father Francis McManamin Unsung Hero Award for her leadership and teamwork both on and off the field.

Corinne was pursuing her Master in Public Health at Drexel University while undergoing cancer treatment. She wrote two journal articles this year with the help of the CHOP Policy Lab while working as a student clinical research assistant at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. She cherished spending time at the beach in OCNJ with her family and friends. She loved to travel and eat, and she had the good fortune to spend a summer in Rome exploring both of those interests.

A Life Well-Lived

Corinne would claim that, aside from her disease, she is in excellent health if you were to ask her. She continued to live her life with elegance and humor because of her optimistic outlook and hope for a cure. There is always hope, she would remark, even after her illness swiftly returned. She enjoyed herself immensely with friends and family at the Taylor Swift performance just a few days before she passed away.

At the September Parkway Run and Walk, Team Corinne contributed to the financial success of CHOP Oncology. Frank and Kathy, Corinne’s twin sister Elena, and Jack, as well as Corinne’s parents, are still alive. Bernie and Susan Mengeringhausen and Mario and Amalia Filograna, grandparents. She will be available for viewing at the Volpe Funeral Home on Thursday, May 25, from 6 to 8 PM. On May 26, from 9:00 am to 9:45 am, friends and family members may also pay their respects at the Visitation BVM Church, located at 190 N Trooper Road. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am.

In Remembrance

Corinne’s passing is a great loss to her family, friends, and the community. She was a beacon of hope and inspiration, a person who lived her life fully despite the challenges she faced. Her achievements in volleyball, academics, and research are testaments to her determination and resilience. Her love for travel, food, and family showed her zest for life and her appreciation for the simple joys. Corinne will always be remembered as a kind-hearted, intelligent, and beautiful soul who left a lasting impact on those who knew her. Rest in peace, Corinne, and thank you for being a shining example of courage and grace.

Corinne Filograna death Philadelphia PA obituary funeral services for Corinne Filograna condolences for Corinne Filograna’s family and friends Corinne Filograna’s life and legacy

News Source : fh memorial

Source Link :Corinne Filograna Obituary, Philadelphia PA, Family And Friends Mourns Death – fh memorial/