Murphy Simon Obituary: Remembering the Life and Legacy of a Beloved Pastor

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Pastor Murphy Simon. On behalf of the entire CORINTH community, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

A Life Committed to Faith and Service

Pastor Murphy Simon was a beloved member of the faith community, having served as the Pastor of Bethel Institutional Church prior to his current position. Throughout his life, he was committed to spreading the word of God and helping those in need.

April, his wife, is originally from CORINTH, and together they have a daughter named Madison. As a family, they were deeply involved in the local community, and their contributions will always be remembered.

A Community Mourns

The passing of Pastor Simon is a great loss to the CORINTH community. He was a kind and compassionate leader who touched the lives of many. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he impacted during his time with us.

The Johnson family, who raised Pastor Simon’s future wife and children, is also an integral part of our community. Claybron Johnson, who currently serves as President of our Senior Ushers, and Erma Johnson, who leads our Sensational Seniors ministry, have been longtime supporters of our organization’s various missions and programs.

As we mourn the loss of Pastor Simon, we ask that you keep his family and the Bethel church family in your thoughts and prayers. May they find comfort and strength during this difficult time.

A Lasting Legacy

Pastor Simon’s legacy will always be remembered at CORINTH. His unwavering faith and dedication to service will continue to inspire us all. As we bid farewell to a beloved member of our community, we take comfort in knowing that he is now in the arms of our Lord and Savior.

Thank you, Pastor Simon, for all that you have done for us. Your life and legacy will never be forgotten.

In the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, sincerely yours,

The Members of the Staff for Team Corinth

