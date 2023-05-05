Dead – Death – Obituary News : Corky Lee’s Cause of Death: A Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Corky Lee: The Unofficial Asian American Photographer Laureate

Corky Lee, the award-winning photographer who captured the everyday lives and political activism of the Asian American community, passed away in January 2021 due to Covid-19 complications. He was born to two Chinese immigrants in Queens, New York and dedicated his 50-year career to documenting Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in vivid, intimate detail.

Early Inspiration

Lee’s passion for photography began in junior high, when he saw a famous 1869 photograph commemorating the completion of the transcontinental railroad. However, the photo, which purportedly showed railroad workers, contained no Chinese workers despite there being an estimated 15,000 Chinese laborers contributing to its construction. The photo’s apparent erasure of Chinese workers inspired Lee’s future work: a lifetime of photographing Asian Americans and cementing their representation in history.

Historic Moments

Lee’s photography covered a range of historic moments of social and political upheaval, including antiwar protests, fair housing issues, the gentrification of Chinatown, Islamophobia after 9/11, and more. In one of his most famous works, he gathered a group of Chinese Americans and descendants of Chinese railroad laborers to recreate the 1868 photograph in the same original location.

Passing and Legacy

Lee first began experiencing Covid-19 symptoms on January 3 and was hospitalized on January 7, 2021. He was moved to the ICU on January 11, where he passed away. Lee’s family released a statement on Facebook announcing his passing and honoring his legacy.

“Corky, as he was known to the Asian American community, was everywhere. He always had a camera around his neck, documenting a community event, capturing a social injustice for the record and even correcting the social injustice of a historical event that took place well over a century ago. He did what he loved and we loved him for it,” the statement read.

Lee’s passion for rediscovering, documenting, and championing the plight of all Americans, but most especially that of Asian and Pacific Islanders, has left us with what is likely to be the single largest repository of the photographic history of Asian Americans of the past half-century.

