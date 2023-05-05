Dead – Death – Obituary News : Corky Lee’s Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Corky Lee: The Chinese-American Photographer and Activist

Corky Lee was a prominent Chinese-American photojournalist and activist known for his dedication to capturing the diverse stories and struggles of Asian Americans through his lens. He was born in Queens, New York City, United States of America on September 5, 1947. He grew up in a predominantly white neighborhood where he experienced discrimination and racism. These early experiences would shape his passion for social justice and inspire him to use his photography as a means of activism.

Early Interest in Photography

Lee’s interest in photography began in high school when he started taking pictures for the school newspaper. He later studied photography at the San Francisco Art Institute and the New School for Social Research in New York.

The Asian American Movement

In the 1970s, Lee became involved in the Asian American movement, which aimed to promote awareness and empowerment among Asian Americans who had long been marginalized and excluded from mainstream American society. Lee’s photographs became a powerful tool in this movement, documenting events and stories that had previously been ignored by the media.

Iconic Image

One of his most iconic images is his photograph of the 1982 protest in San Francisco’s Chinatown against the killing of Vincent Chin, a Chinese American man who was beaten to death by two white men in a racially motivated attack.

The photograph shows an Asian American man holding a sign that reads “Justice for Vincent Chin” with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background. The image became a rallying cry for the Asian American community and a symbol of the fight against racism and injustice.

Career and Advocacy

Throughout his career, his photographs appeared in numerous publications, including The New York Times, Time magazine, and the Village Voice. He also worked as a staff photographer for the New York Chinatown newspaper, The Citizen’s News.

In addition to his photography, he was also an active member of the Asian American community, advocating for issues such as immigration rights, affirmative action, and the recognition of the contributions of Asian Americans to American society.

Corky Lee Illness

The famous Chinese-American activist and photographer, Corky Lee suffered complications from COVID-19. He sadly passed away at the age of 73 years in January, 2021. According to reports, the late photographer is suspected to have contracted the illness that later caused his death while he was patrolling Chinatown to protect the natives from anti-Asian violence. His legacy continues to inspire and educate others about the struggles and triumphs of Asian Americans.

Conclusion

Corky Lee was a pioneer in the world of photography and activism. His powerful images and tireless advocacy inspired and empowered countless individuals and communities. His legacy will continue to live on as a testament to the power of art and activism in creating positive change in the world.

