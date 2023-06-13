Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cormac McCarthy, acclaimed author, passes at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cormac McCarthy, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author known for his lyrical yet brutal novels, passed away on June 13 at the age of 89. McCarthy’s writing explored the darker side of human nature, immersing readers in scenes of savagery and despair through his depictions of the backwoods of Tennessee, the deserts of the Southwest, and a post-apocalyptic world.

For the first 25 years of his career, McCarthy was a cult figure and a “writer’s writer” who declined to speak with most reporters. His first five books sold fewer than 3,000 copies each, and even reviewers who praised his novels noted that they were not easy to read. McCarthy’s style was idiosyncratic and often compared to James Joyce, Shakespeare, and the King James Bible. He limited his use of punctuation, played with traditional syntax, and sprinkled his novels with obscure words while using naturalistic dialogue to anchor his books in time and place.

McCarthy’s books were often bleak and violent, exploring themes of loss, suffering, bloodshed, and fate. His novel “Suttree” (1979), which was semi-autobiographical, was called “a good, long scream in the ear,” while “Blood Meridian” (1985) featured a scene in which dead babies are found hanging from a tree. McCarthy’s violent prose earned him some of the best reviews of his career, and his most violent book, “Blood Meridian,” was called “the ultimate western” by literary critic Harold Bloom.

Despite his literary success, McCarthy was known for his reclusiveness and refusal to speak about his work. He declined most interview requests and preferred to steer the conversation away from literature, instead talking about country music, theoretical physics, or the behavior of rattlesnakes. McCarthy also refused to teach creative writing, calling it “a hustle,” and never went on tour or gave public readings.

McCarthy’s apparent lack of interest in promoting his novels was complemented by a fierce devotion to writing them. His three marriages ended in divorce, and he described himself as an absent father to his first son, who was born while he was working on his debut novel. Despite the toll that writing took on his personal life, McCarthy believed that creative work was often driven by pain and that it was necessary to have something in the back of your head driving you nuts in order to create something worthwhile.

In the end, McCarthy’s writing will be remembered for its power and its ability to transport readers to places they may not have wanted to go. His novels may have been difficult to read, but they were also unforgettable, and his legacy will continue to influence American fiction for years to come.

News Source : Harrison Smith

Source Link :Cormac McCarthy, spare and haunting novelist, dies at 89/