Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cormac McCarthy, Author of Bleak America, Passes at 89

Legendary Author Cormac McCarthy Passes Away at 89

Cormac McCarthy, the American author known for his unflinching depictions of the country’s bleak frontiers and grim underbelly, passed away yesterday at the age of 89. McCarthy, who won major literary awards both in the US and abroad, wrote a dozen soul-wrenching novels in sparse, piercing prose. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for his novel The Road, which was later adapted into a feature film. Another of his novels, No Country for Old Men, also became a successful film. McCarthy’s publisher said that he passed away of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

A Demanding but Honest Writer

McCarthy’s clinical descriptions of carnage and inner torment won him a loyal following. He wrote his first novel, The Orchard Keeper, while working at a car parts shop in Chicago in the 1960s. The raw and violent book, which is an ode to the savage natural environment of the mountains of Tennessee, the southern state where he was raised, was published by Random House. McCarthy’s focus on the dark contours of humanity remained the through line of his work, gaining him an ardent fan base and critical success.

A Legacy of Great Works

Child of God, published in 1973, is about a man who heads into the Appalachian mountains to live apart from society and contains descriptions of murder and necrophilia. In contrast, McCarthy’s Suttree, published six years later, is often described as his most humorous novel. He worked on the book, which depicts an outcast community living on the Tennessee River, on and off for some 20 years. In 1981, McCarthy received one of the MacArthur Foundation’s so-called genius grants, and he spent the next part of his life living in El Paso, Texas, on the border with Mexico. His book Blood Meridian was a post-apocalyptic Western set in Texas and Mexico during the 1840s.

The 1990s brought the release of The Border Trilogy — All the Pretty Horses, The Crossing, and Cities of the Plain — all set in the American West. All the Pretty Horses became a surprise hit, garnering a spot on the New York Times bestseller list and was later adapted into a film starring Matt Damon and Penelope Cruz. In 2008, an adaptation of his novel No Country for Old Men by directors Joel and Ethan Coen won four Oscars, including one for Spanish actor Javier Bardem.

A Reclusive and Austere Life

McCarthy’s final works were a pair of companion novels — The Passenger and its prequel Stella Maris — both published in 2022 and tackling complex issues of grief and the nature of knowledge. Born on July 20, 1933, in Providence, Rhode Island, McCarthy’s family had moved to Tennessee, where his father worked as a lawyer, when he was four years old. His given name was Charles, but he changed it to Cormac, after an Irish king. He opted not to finish university and instead embarked on a full-time career in writing. Reclusive and known for his austere lifestyle — for years, he lived in motels — McCarthy was married three times and had two sons. He gave only a handful of interviews, including one on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show, where he said that he preferred not to think too much about writing.

News Source : Malay Mail

Source Link :Cormac McCarthy, chronicler of a dark America, dies at 89/