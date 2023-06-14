Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cormac McCarthy, Author of Bleak America, Passes at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cormac McCarthy, the renowned American author famous for his stark portrayals of the country’s harsh landscapes and dark underbelly, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. The Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, whose works including “The Road” and “No Country for Old Men” were adapted into feature films, died from natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. McCarthy’s novels were known for their sparse yet powerful prose and clinical descriptions of violence and inner turmoil, earning him critical acclaim and a loyal following.

McCarthy wrote his first novel, “The Orchard Keeper,” while working at a car parts shop in Chicago in the 1960s. The book, which celebrated the savage natural environment of the mountains of Tennessee, where McCarthy was raised, was published by Random House and earned him comparisons to William Faulkner, a writer he admired. McCarthy’s subsequent works continued to explore the darker aspects of humanity, with books such as “Child of God” and “Suttree” featuring themes of murder and outcast communities.

Despite receiving one of the MacArthur Foundation’s “genius grants” in 1981, McCarthy continued to live a reclusive lifestyle, spending much of his time in El Paso, Texas, on the border with Mexico. His book “Blood Meridian,” a post-apocalyptic Western set in Texas and Mexico during the 1840s, was initially met with a lukewarm reception upon its release in 1985 but later recognized as one of the 20th century’s greatest works. The 1990s saw the publication of The Border Trilogy, a series of novels set in the American West, with “All the Pretty Horses” becoming a surprise hit and making it onto the New York Times bestseller list.

McCarthy’s most famous work, “The Road,” won him a Pulitzer Prize in 2007. The novel, which follows a father and son navigating a dystopian landscape, was also selected for Oprah Winfrey’s book club and adapted into a film starring Viggo Mortensen. McCarthy’s final works were a pair of companion novels, “The Passenger” and its prequel “Stella Maris,” both published in 2022 and exploring themes of grief and knowledge.

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1933, McCarthy’s family moved to Tennessee when he was a child. He chose to pursue writing rather than finish university and lived a simple, austere lifestyle, often residing in motels. He was married three times and had two sons. McCarthy gave only a few interviews throughout his life, including one on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show, where he expressed a preference for not overthinking the writing process.

In response to McCarthy’s passing, fellow writers such as Stephen King paid tribute to the author’s legacy, with King hailing him as “maybe the greatest American novelist of my time.” Despite his uncompromising portrayals of violence and despair, McCarthy’s writing celebrated the beauty and resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity, cementing his place as one of America’s greatest literary figures.

Cormac McCarthy novels Southern Gothic literature American Western genre McCarthyism and McCarthy’s writing style The Road and post-apocalyptic fiction

News Source : MAGGY DONALDSON,TANGI QUEMENER,Agence France Presse

Source Link :Cormac McCarthy, chronicler of a dark America, dies at 89/