Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cormac McCarthy, Author of Legends, Dies at 88

Cormac McCarthy Passes Away at the Age of 89

The prestigious writer Cormac McCarthy has died this Tuesday at the age of 89, as confirmed by his son John and the publishing house Penguin Random House. The author has died of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe in the United States. McCarthy was known for his dark and apocalyptic novels.

McCarthy’s Life and Work

Cormac McCarthy, who died Tuesday at the age of 89, was an American writer, playwright and screenwriter, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for “The Road” (2006) and the National Book Award for “All the Beautiful Horses” (1992). Considered one of the best novelists his country has produced since William Faulkner, his works are dark and violent, with dense prose and misfit characters from the American Southwest.

He was born on July 1933 in Providence (Rhode Island, USA) in an Irish family, with whom he moved four years later to Knoxville (Tennessee), where he spent his childhood. Although his name is Charles by paternal tradition, he changed named after Cormac, after the legendary Cormac mac Airt, one of the great kings of Ireland. He studied Humanities at the University of Tennessee but never graduated, enlisting in the US Air Force for four years.

During his student period, he published two stories in the university’s literary magazine, obtaining the Ingram-Merril award for literary creation in 1959 and 1960.

McCarthy’s Literary Works

“El guardián del orchard” (1965) was his first novel, which was followed by “The outer darkness” (1968), where he mixes the southern gothic with the western; Already then the influence of Faulkner or Herman Melville was appreciated. From the 70s and 80s are “Son of God” (1973), of which James Franco made a film adaptation in 2013, “Suttree” (1979), where a millionaire he gave up his life of luxury to be a fisherman, and “Meridiano de sangre” (1985), an apocalyptic western set in the 1840s between Mexico and Texas.

In 1992 he completely changed the tone of his work and reached the recognition. “All the Pretty Horses” won the National Book Award and was made into a film by Billy Bob Thornton in 2000, starring Matt Damon and Penelope Cruz. This novel is the first part of the “La Frontera” saga, also made up of “La frontera” (1994) and “Ciudades de la plaina” (1998).

Other works that were made into movies include “No Country for Old Men” adapted by the Coen brothers in 2007, with Javier Bardem among the protagonists, and “The Road” in 2006, directed by John Hillcoat and starring Viggo Mortensen, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Charlize Theron.

“El pasajero” and “Stella Maris”, released in 2022, are his most recent works in the novel genre. Both are connected to each other and tell the love story between two brothers, the Westerners, obsessed with their past: their father was a physicist and helped develop the atomic bomb. They represent a change in the themes and the characteristic style of his work, to At the same time, it is a reflection of his scientific concerns.

Works Outside of Novels

Apart from novels, Cormac has also written several plays such as “The stonemason” (1995), in which he narrates the experiences of a southern black family, and “The sunset limited” (2006), a reflection on two totally different people. His works also include the scripts for the films “The gardener’s son” (1977, Richard Pearce, “The sunset limited” (2011, Tommy Lee Jones), adaptation of his novel of the same name, and “The counselor” (2013, Ridley Scott), with Penélope Cruz, Cameron Díaz and Michael Fassbender.

McCarthy’s Personal Life and Literary Tastes

McCarthy always shunned the spotlight, and in fact, there are very few interviews he gave throughout his life; At least until 2013, he did not own a computer -as his editor revealed at the time- and supposedly produced his works with an old typewriter. Regarding his literary tastes, he said he was an admirer of novels such as Moby Dick, The Karamazov brothers or Ulysses, but he confessed that he did not share or understand other renowned novelists such as Marcel Proust or Henry James, as well as the writers of the so-called Latin American “magical realism”.

The literary world mourns the loss of one of its greatest writers. Cormac McCarthy’s legacy will continue to inspire and captivate readers for generations to come.

