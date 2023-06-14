Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cormac McCarthy, author of ‘The Road’, passes away at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cormac McCarthy: Remembering a Master of Bleak and Violent Prose

The literary world mourns the passing of Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author known for his dense and brittle prose that transported readers from the southern Appalachians to the desert Southwest in novels such as The Road, Blood Meridian, and All The Pretty Horses. McCarthy died on June 13 at the age of 89 at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, of natural causes.

A Belated but Continuing Career

Although McCarthy was raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, his expansive, Old Testament style and rural settings drew comparisons to William Faulkner. Like Faulkner, McCarthy’s themes often depicted how the past overwhelms the present, and his characters were often drifters, thieves, prostitutes, and old, broken men. Despite rarely speaking to the press, McCarthy became one of the country’s most honored and successful writers, breaking through commercially with All The Pretty Horses in 1992. Over the next 15 years, he won the National Book Award and the Pulitzer, was a guest on Oprah Winfrey’s show, and saw his novel No Country For Old Men adapted into an Oscar-winning movie by the Coen brothers.

McCarthy’s widest audience and highest acclaim came with The Road, his stark tale of a father and son who roam a ravaged landscape. The book won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for fiction and was selected by Winfrey for her book club. Although McCarthy said he didn’t care how many people read The Road, his dedication of the book to his son, John Francis, showed that having a child as an older man “forces the world on you, and I think it’s a good thing.”

A Legacy of Bleak and Violent Prose

McCarthy’s novels, including Outer Dark, Child Of God, and Suttree, often depicted bleak and violent themes. Blood Meridian, published in 1985, was about a group of bounty hunters along the Texas-Mexico border who murdered Indians for their scalps. His Border Trilogy books, including All The Pretty Horses (1992), The Crossing (1994), and Cities Of The Plain (1998), were set in the Southwest along the border with Mexico.

Despite the violence of his characters and themes, McCarthy’s writing was praised for its profound emotional truths and intimate portrayals of the human condition. “Every man’s death is a standing in for every other,” McCarthy wrote in Cities Of The Plain. “And since death comes to all there is no way to abate the fear of it except to love that man who stands for us.”

A Generous Spirit

McCarthy was known for his generosity and his dedication to his craft. He won a MacArthur Fellowship – one of the so-called “genius grants” – in 1981 and donated the proceeds from the sale of his Olivetti typewriter to benefit the Santa Fe Institute, a non-profit interdisciplinary scientific research community. Although he preferred to hang out with scientists rather than writers, the Southwestern Writers Collection at Texas State University-San Marcos purchased his archives in 2008, including correspondence, notes, drafts, proofs of 11 novels, a draft of an unfinished novel, and materials related to a play and four screenplays.

Cormac McCarthy’s legacy as a master of bleak and violent prose will live on through his novels, which will remain both timely and timeless for generations to come.

