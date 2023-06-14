Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cormac McCarthy’s Death Hoax in 2016

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Cormac McCarthy Death Hoax: How One Twitter Account Fooled the Literary World

In 2016, the literary world was thrown into a frenzy when a tweet announcing the death of acclaimed author Cormac McCarthy was shared on social media. The news spread quickly, with many major news outlets picking up the story and sharing it with their followers. It wasn’t until later that it was revealed to be a hoax, perpetrated by a single Twitter account.

The Account

The account that Tommaso Debenedetti referred to in 2016 was on Twitter, and it was created only moments before the fraudulent McCarthy death-hoax tweet was shared. It was made to mimic the official Twitter feed of McCarthy’s publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, and it fooled a number of important legitimate news sources, including The New York Times and USA Today, which shared the news in their own Twitter feed with no attribution. (USA Today later tweeted a correction.)

The Fallout

The news also duped other literary icons like Mario Vargas Llosa who wrote (via Snopes) “He really is a hero of our times,” referring to McCarthy’s legacy. Writer Joyce Carol Oates also took to Twitter as McCarthy’s death hoax news spread (via Electric Literature). And once it was revealed to be fake, New York writer and journalist Rachel Syme tweeted, with her tongue firmly in cheek, Oates, “reported the fake death of Cormac Mccarthy so quickly you have to wonder what’s going on under the surface there” (via Electric Literature).

The fallout from the hoax was significant. Many people were upset, not only because they had been fooled, but because they had believed that one of the greatest living American writers had passed away. It was a blow to the literary world, and it raised questions about the reliability of social media as a news source.

The Perpetrator

Tommaso Debenedetti is a notorious Italian hoaxer who has been responsible for numerous fake news stories over the years. He has targeted politicians, celebrities, and even the Vatican, and he has been able to convince many people that his hoaxes are real. In the case of Cormac McCarthy, Debenedetti used a fake Twitter account to spread the news of the author’s death, and he was able to fool many people into believing that it was true.

Debenedetti’s hoaxes are often motivated by a desire for attention and recognition. He has been interviewed by major news outlets and has even written a book about his hoaxes. However, his actions have also caused harm to many people, and they have raised questions about the ethics of hoaxing.

The Lessons Learned

The Cormac McCarthy death hoax was a wake-up call for many people in the literary world. It showed that social media can be an unreliable source of news, and that even major news outlets can be fooled by a fake story. It also raised questions about the need for greater skepticism and fact-checking in journalism.

However, the hoax also showed that the literary world is passionate about its authors and their legacies. The outpouring of grief and respect for Cormac McCarthy was a testament to the impact that his writing has had on readers around the world.

The Legacy of Cormac McCarthy

Cormac McCarthy is widely regarded as one of the greatest living American writers. His novels, including “The Road,” “No Country for Old Men,” and “Blood Meridian,” have won numerous awards and have been adapted into successful films. His writing is known for its spare, poetic style and its exploration of themes like violence, morality, and the human condition.

The hoax may have caused some temporary confusion and distress, but it did not diminish the impact of McCarthy’s work on the literary world. His legacy continues to inspire and challenge readers, and his influence can be seen in the work of many contemporary writers.

Conclusion

The Cormac McCarthy death hoax was a reminder of the power and danger of social media, and it raised important questions about the reliability of news sources in the digital age. However, it also showed the enduring impact of a great writer on his readers and on the literary world as a whole. Cormac McCarthy’s legacy continues to inspire and challenge us, and his writing will be celebrated for generations to come.

Cormac McCarthy death hoax The Wild 2016 hoax McCarthy false death rumors The Wild movie controversy Cormac McCarthy internet hoax

News Source : Grunge.com

Source Link :The Wild 2016 Cormac McCarthy Death Hoax That Fooled Nearly Everyone/