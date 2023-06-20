Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cormac McCarthy’s Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

How Did Cormac McCarthy Die?

Cormac McCarthy, the revered novelist whose violent and macabre visions of the American South captivated audiences from Oprah Winfrey to Saul Bellow, has died at the age of 89. His death was confirmed by a statement issued by his publisher, Penguin Random House, on Tuesday, but no further details were provided.

Cormac McCarthy’s Life and Career

Cormac McCarthy was born in Rhode Island in 1933 and grew up in Tennessee. He attended the University of Tennessee, where he studied liberal arts and wrote for the school’s literary magazine. After college, he served in the U.S. Air Force for four years before returning to Tennessee to work as a mechanic and a bartender.

McCarthy began writing novels in the 1960s, and his early works, including “The Orchard Keeper” and “Outer Dark,” were set in the Appalachian Mountains and featured characters struggling to survive in a harsh and violent world. His breakthrough came in 1985 with the publication of “Blood Meridian,” a brutal and haunting novel set in the American Southwest in the 1840s.

McCarthy’s later novels, including “All the Pretty Horses,” “No Country for Old Men,” and “The Road,” continued to explore themes of violence, survival, and redemption in the American landscape. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2007 for “The Road,” which tells of the journey of a father and son who traverse a ruined landscape.

The Death of Cormac McCarthy

Cormac McCarthy died on Tuesday of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His first wife, Mrs. Holman, died in 2009. In late 2022, Mr. McCarthy released two ambitious interconnected novels, ‘The Passenger’ and ‘Stella Maris’.

His death has been mourned by readers and writers alike, with many taking to social media to express their admiration for his work and their sadness at his passing.

Cormac McCarthy will be remembered as one of the greatest American writers of the 20th century, a master of language and storytelling whose vision of the world was both dark and beautiful.

