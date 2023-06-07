Dead – Death – Obituary News : Coromandel Express Accident: Passenger Deaths Blamed on Railway Negligence

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Coromandel express accident: A Tragic Day in Balasore

On the morning of 28th July 1999, the town of Balasore in Odisha witnessed one of the deadliest train accidents in Indian history. A freight train on one side, Karamandal Express in the middle, and Bengaluru-Howrah Yeswantpur Express coming from the opposite direction collided with each other at the same time, resulting in the death of 288 people.

The Tragic Incident

The collision occurred at a railway crossing near Balasore station around 4:30 am. The Karamandal Express, which was traveling from Puri to Howrah, had stopped at the station. The Bengaluru-Howrah Yeswantpur Express, which was coming from the opposite direction, had already crossed the crossing and was moving towards Howrah.

At the same time, a freight train loaded with iron ore was passing through the railway crossing at a high speed and crashed into the Karamandal Express, which was still standing at the station. The impact of the collision was so severe that the Karamandal Express was thrown off the tracks, and the Bengaluru-Howrah Yeswantpur Express was derailed.

The accident resulted in the deaths of 288 people, including women and children, and more than 300 were injured. The rescue operation was initiated immediately, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. The accident site was littered with dead bodies, twisted metal, and broken train coaches. It was a gruesome sight that shook the nation.

The Aftermath

The accident was a result of negligence on the part of the railway authorities. The railway crossing was not manned, and the signal was not working correctly. The freight train was also running at an excessive speed, which led to the collision.

The Indian Railways faced severe criticism from the public and the media for its failure to provide adequate safety measures. The government ordered an inquiry into the accident, which revealed that the accident could have been avoided if proper safety measures were in place.

The victims’ families received compensation from the government, but it could never replace their loss. The accident was a reminder of the need for better safety measures and infrastructure in Indian Railways.

The Lessons Learned

The Coromandel Express Accident was a tragic incident that shook the nation. It highlighted the need for better safety measures and infrastructure in the Indian Railways. The railway authorities took several steps to improve the safety standards after the accident.

The railway crossing where the accident occurred was replaced with an over-bridge to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future. The railway authorities also installed more advanced signaling systems and implemented speed restrictions to prevent accidents.

The Indian Railways also introduced several other measures to improve passenger safety, such as the installation of CCTV cameras, the introduction of emergency brakes, and the provision of helplines for passengers.

Conclusion

The Coromandel Express Accident was a tragic incident that claimed the lives of 288 people. It was a reminder of the need for better safety measures and infrastructure in Indian Railways. The accident resulted in the introduction of several measures to improve passenger safety, but more needs to be done.

It is essential for the railway authorities to ensure that adequate safety measures are in place and that they are maintained regularly. The passengers’ safety should always be a priority, and the authorities should take all necessary steps to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

