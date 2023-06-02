Dead – Death – Obituary News : Coromandel Express Derails in Balasore: Over 23 Years, Thousands Killed in India Rail Accidents

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Coromandel Express Derails: A Tragic Incident in Balasore, Odisha

On January 21, 2022, a tragic train accident occurred in Balasore, Odisha. The Coromandel Express was derailed, resulting in the deaths of more than 70 people, with nearly 300 others injured. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that such a major railway accident has happened in India. Over the past few years, there have been numerous large-scale railway accidents that have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives.

A Grim Reality of Railway Accidents in India

According to statistics, in the last 23 years, more than 1,000 people have lost their lives in train accidents in India. While the number of deaths may have changed, the negligence of the administration remains the same. The recent accident in Odisha is no different, and questions are being raised about how three trains collided on the same track. When one train’s coaches were already derailed, how did the other train get permission to approach on the same track? There are many questions, but until the investigation is complete, no clear answers can be given.

Large-scale train accidents have been happening in India for over 50 years, and each incident has been equally terrifying, taking the lives of many innocent people.

1981 Bihar Train Accident

In Bihar in 1981, a horrific train accident occurred when a train carrying 900 people fell off the tracks and plunged into a river. Over 500 people lost their lives in this accident.

1995 Firozabad Train Accident

In 1995, the Purushottam Express collided with the Kalindi Express at a station in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. The Kalindi Express was stationary at the time, but the Purushottam Express was speeding and collided with it, resulting in the deaths of 358 people.

1999 Assam Train Accident

In 1999, two trains collided with each other in Gaisal, Assam, causing a massive explosion. The collision was so severe that 290 people lost their lives on the spot, and many others were injured.

1998 Khanna Train Accident

In Punjab’s Khanna in 1998, the Frontier Golden Temple Mail derailed from the tracks, and a few seconds later, the Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express, which was running at high speed, collided with the derailed coaches. In this terrible accident, 212 people lost their lives.

2002 Bihar Train Accident

The Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, considered India’s fastest train, was involved in a major accident in 2002. Several coaches of the train derailed in Rafiganj, and over 140 people lost their lives in the accident.

2010 West Bengal Train Accident

In 2010, several coaches of the Howrah-Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Gyaneshwari Super Deluxe Express derailed from the tracks in West Bengal. The allegation was that the tracks were tampered with, and a bomb blast by Maoists was also suspected. Later, the train collided with a goods train, resulting in the deaths of 170 passengers.

2016 Kanpur Train Accident

In 2016, the Indore-Patna Express derailed from the tracks in Pukhrayan, Kanpur. More than 150 people lost their lives in the accident, and an equal number of passengers were seriously injured.

2005 Hyderabad Train Accident

In 2005, a flood destroyed a railway bridge in Hyderabad, and the Delta Fast Passenger train passed over it, plunging straight into the water. 114 passengers lost their lives, and around 200 were injured in this horrific accident.

These incidents serve as a reminder that railway safety needs to be taken seriously. It’s time for the administration to take concrete steps to ensure that such tragedies never happen again.

News Source : Jansatta

News Source : Jansatta
Source Link :Coromandel Express Accident in Balasore rail accident list death india