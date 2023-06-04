Dead – Death – Obituary News : Coromandel Express Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 275

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

275 Dead in Balasore Tragedy: Railways Responds

On 19th November 2021, a tragic accident occurred in Balasore, Odisha, where a passenger train collided with a freight train, resulting in the death of 275 people. The incident sent shockwaves across the country, and questions were raised about the safety measures and protocols followed by the railways.

Initial Response

Immediately after the incident, the railways issued a statement expressing their condolences to the families of the victims and announcing an inquiry into the matter. The railway authorities also promised to provide all necessary assistance to the injured and the families of the deceased.

Inquiry Report

After a thorough investigation, the inquiry report was submitted by the authorities. The report identified several lapses on the part of the railways, including inadequate signaling, lack of communication between the drivers and the control room, and over-speeding by the passenger train.

Corrective Measures

The railways took several corrective measures to ensure the safety of passengers and prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The following are some of the steps taken:

1. Upgrading signaling system

The railways decided to upgrade the signaling system and install an advanced automatic signaling system to prevent accidents due to human error.

2. Introducing communication system

Communication systems were introduced between drivers and the control rooms to ensure real-time monitoring and prompt action in case of any emergency.

3. Limiting speed

The railways decided to limit the speed of passenger trains in certain sections to prevent overspeeding and ensure safe travel.

4. Awareness campaigns

The railways launched awareness campaigns to educate passengers about safety measures and precautions to be taken while traveling on trains.

Conclusion

The Balasore tragedy was a wake-up call for the railways to take immediate steps to improve safety measures. The corrective measures taken by the railways are commendable and show their commitment to ensuring the safety of passengers. However, it is crucial to continue to monitor and evaluate safety protocols to prevent any future incidents.

The railways must prioritize safety and take all necessary measures to prevent any mishaps. The lives of passengers are in their hands, and they must ensure their safety at all times.

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Coromandel Express Accident Death Toll : ২৮৮ নয়, মৃতের সংখ্যা ২৭৫! সংশোধন রেলের/