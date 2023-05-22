Dead – Death – Obituary News : Corona Resident Cory Hunter Passes Away – Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cory Hunter Obituary: Young Man from Corona Dies Unexpectedly After Being Hit by Vehicle on 91 Freeway

A tragic incident occurred on the 91 Freeway in Corona, California, resulting in the unexpected death of a young man named Cory Hunter. According to reports from authorities, Hunter, who was just 21 years old, was hit by a vehicle on the freeway and sustained injuries that proved fatal.

The Collision on the Riverside Freeway

The collision that led to Hunter’s passing took place on the Riverside Freeway in the eastbound lanes at around 3 a.m. on a Sunday morning. The area where the collision occurred was located just west of the Riverside Freeway’s Serfas Club Drive exit. To get onto Serfas Club Drive from the westbound lanes of the Riverside Freeway, drivers need to take the exit labeled “Serfas Club Drive.”

The Identity of the Victim

After investigating the incident, the coroner’s office for Riverside County was able to determine that Cory Hunter was the victim who had passed away due to his injuries. Hunter was a resident of Corona, and it was also determined that the other person who had been hurt in the incident would make a full recovery.

Preliminary Inquiry and Investigation

A preliminary inquiry into the incident revealed that Hunter had been lying on the freeway with his back to traffic before being hit by the vehicle. This information came to light during the investigation into the collision, which was being led by the California Highway Patrol.

A Tragic Loss

The death of Cory Hunter is a tragic loss for his loved ones and the community of Corona. His passing serves as a reminder of the importance of staying safe on the road and being aware of one’s surroundings. The California Highway Patrol and other authorities continue to investigate the incident to determine the cause of the collision and how it could have been prevented.

