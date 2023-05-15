Dead – Death – Obituary News : Coroner warns after Oamaru teen’s tragic death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Zara Blackie was killed in Oamaru in October 2018. She had been drinking and smoking cannabis with friends when she stumbled and fell into an oncoming car. The tragic incident has prompted a coroner to warn young people about the dangers of drinking alcohol and engaging in risky behavior.

Zara was just 18 years old when she died. She had been out with friends on the night of her death, drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis. According to reports, Zara was “grossly intoxicated” when she stumbled into the road and was hit by a car.

The coroner who investigated Zara’s death, Marcus Elliot, has issued a warning to young people about the dangers of drinking alcohol. He has urged them to be responsible and to avoid engaging in risky behavior that could put their lives at risk.

In his report, Elliot stated that Zara’s death was “a tragic and avoidable accident”. He noted that Zara had been drinking heavily and had smoked cannabis, which had impaired her judgment and coordination.

Elliot went on to say that “young people need to be aware of the dangers of drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis. They need to understand that these substances can impair their judgment and coordination, making them more likely to engage in risky behavior that could lead to serious injury or death.”

The coroner’s warning comes at a time when alcohol-related deaths in New Zealand are on the rise. According to a report by the New Zealand Herald, alcohol was a factor in 30 percent of all deaths in the country in 2019. This represents a significant increase from previous years.

The rise in alcohol-related deaths has prompted calls for stricter regulations on the sale and consumption of alcohol in New Zealand. Some experts have suggested that the country needs to adopt a more “European-style” approach to alcohol, with tighter controls on its sale and consumption.

However, others have argued that such measures would be difficult to enforce and would not necessarily address the underlying issues that lead young people to engage in risky behavior.

Regardless of the debate surrounding alcohol regulation in New Zealand, one thing is clear: young people need to be aware of the dangers of drinking alcohol and engaging in risky behavior. The tragic death of Zara Blackie serves as a stark reminder of this fact.

As Elliot noted in his report, “the loss of any young life is a tragedy, and we need to do all we can to prevent such accidents from happening in the future. Young people need to be aware of the risks associated with drinking and smoking, and they need to take responsibility for their own safety.”

In the wake of Zara’s death, her family has called for more education and awareness around the dangers of alcohol and drug use. They have urged young people to be responsible and to make safer choices when it comes to drinking and engaging in risky behavior.

Zara’s death is a tragedy that has impacted her family, friends, and community. However, it also serves as a reminder of the importance of education and awareness around the dangers of alcohol and drug use. Young people need to be aware of the risks associated with these substances and the potential consequences of engaging in risky behavior. Only then can we hope to prevent future tragedies like the one that took Zara’s life.

