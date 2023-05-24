Dead – Death – Obituary News : Costume Designer of ‘La Cage aux Folles’ Passes Away at 75

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ambra Danon, Italian Costume Designer for La Cage Aux Folles Films, Passes Away at 75

Ambra Danon, the Italian costume designer who was known for her work on the three La Cage Aux Folles films, has passed away at the age of 75. She earned an Oscar nomination for her work on the first film. Danon had been battling cancer for some time before her passing on April 12 in Rome, according to her niece, Echo Danon.

The Success of La Cage Aux Folles

La Cage Aux Folles was a French-language comedy released by United Artists in 1978. Directed by Édouard Molinaro, the film was based on Jean Poiret’s 1973 play of the same name. Starring Ugo Tognazzi and Michel Serrault, the film followed the lives of a gay couple who run a drag nightclub in a French resort town. The film was a massive box office success and went on to spawn two sequels in 1980 and 1985.

Danon’s Oscar Nomination and Career

Ambra Danon shared her Academy Award nomination for Best Costume Design with five-time nominee Piero Tosi for their work on the first La Cage Aux Folles film. Unfortunately, they lost out to Albert Wolsky for his work on All That Jazz. Danon also worked on other productions, including theater and opera, as well as films such as Il caso Raoul (1975) and Quando eravamo repressi (1992).

Legacy of La Cage Aux Folles

La Cage Aux Folles went on to become a massive success in other mediums as well. Harvey Fierstein wrote a hit Broadway play based on the film, and an American film adaptation titled The Birdcage was directed by Mike Nichols and written by Elaine May. The film starred Robin Williams and Nathan Lane and was a box office success.

Ambra Danon’s Survivors

Ambra Danon’s father, Marcello Danon, produced the first two films in the series. Her survivors include her brothers, Edmondo and Lorenzo, her niece Echo Danon, and another niece, Aurora. Late actress Pamela Tiffin, known for her work in films such as State Fair, The Pleasure Seekers, Come Fly With Me, and Harper, was Echo Danon’s mother and Ambra Danon’s sister.

Ambra Danon’s work on the La Cage Aux Folles films will be remembered as a testament to her talent and creativity. She leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and influence future generations of costume designers.

News Source : Mike Barnes

Source Link :‘La Cage aux Folles’ Costume Designer Was 75 – The Hollywood Reporter/