Dead – Death – Obituary News : Country music pioneer Joy McKean dies at 93

Australian country music has lost one of its most iconic figures, Joy McKean OAM, who passed away at the age of 93 after a long battle with cancer. The news was confirmed in a press statement by record label EMI Records on May 26. According to the statement, McKean died peacefully with her family by her side.

McKean was a renowned singer-songwriter who began her musical journey in the 1940s and went on to become one of Australia’s most prominent country writers. She was also a manager for her former husband, Slim Dusty. McKean’s contribution to Australian country music was immense, and she was the first Golden Guitar award winner in 1973 at the Tamworth Country Music Festival for her song “Lights on the Hill.” She won the award a total of 45 times throughout her life.

McKean was also inducted into the Australian Roll of Renown in 1983. She wrote many of Slim Dusty’s most famous songs, including “Lights on the Hill,” “Walk A Country Mile,” “Indian Pacific,” “Kelly’s Offsider,” “The Angel of Goulburn Hill,” and “The Biggest Disappointment.”

In 2020, a documentary film titled Slim and I was released, which chronicled McKean’s life and her partnership with Slim Dusty. The film focused on “the incredible story of that partnership and of the brilliant woman who lived beside, rather than behind, the legend.” The film won the Best Australian Film award at the virtual edition of the Gold Coast Film Festival.

McKean is survived by her children Anne Kirkpatrick and David Kirkpatrick, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Following the news of her death, singer-songwriter Fanny Lumsden paid tribute to the late icon on Twitter, describing her as an “icon” and drawing strength from her as she continues to play halls throughout regional Australia, sharing stories, running a business, and a family.

Joy McKean’s contribution to Australian country music is immeasurable. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of country music lovers and musicians. She will be deeply missed, and her memory will live on through her music and the love and admiration of her fans.

News Source : NME

Source Link :Australian country music pioneer Joy McKean has died, aged 93/