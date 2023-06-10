Dead – Death – Obituary News : Couple Found Dead at Bayston Hill Home Honored

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Loss of Robert and Patricia Lloyd

A Loving Tribute from their Daughter Sarah Davis

Robert and Patricia Lloyd were a devoted couple who had been married for over 50 years. They were discovered at their home in Newbrook Drive, Bayston Hill on Thursday 1 June. Their daughter, Sarah Davis, has paid a touching tribute to her beloved parents.

A Loving and Dedicated Couple

Sarah Davis spoke of her parents with great affection and admiration. She described them as a loving, dedicated couple who had been married for more than half a century. Their love for each other was evident to everyone who knew them.

The Most Wonderful Parents

Robert and Patricia were not only devoted to each other, but they were also devoted parents to Sarah. Sarah spoke of them as the most wonderful parents she could have asked for. They provided her with love, support, and guidance throughout her life.

Greatly Missed by Family and Friends

The loss of Robert and Patricia has left a deep void in the lives of their family and friends. They were greatly loved and will be deeply missed. However, Sarah takes comfort in the fact that they are now at peace and reunited once again.

Terminally Ill

Robert and Patricia were both terminally ill. Robert was suffering from cancer, while Patricia had a brain tumour and dementia. They could not bear the thought of being apart from each other and decided to end their lives together.

Cherishing Memories

Sarah spoke of the cherished memories she has of her parents. She fondly remembers them together, at home in their much-loved summer house, looking at their beautiful garden. These memories will be treasured by Sarah and her family for years to come.

An Inquest to be Opened

An inquest into the deaths of Robert and Patricia Lloyd will be opened on Thursday 15th June. The investigation will aim to shed light on the circumstances surrounding their tragic deaths.

Final Thoughts

The loss of Robert and Patricia Lloyd is a tragedy that has touched the hearts of many. Their love for each other and their family will never be forgotten. They will always be remembered as a devoted couple who provided love, support, and guidance to all those who knew them.

Bayston Hill couple tribute tribute to couple found dead condolences for Bayston Hill couple community mourns Bayston Hill couple remembering the Bayston Hill couple

News Source : Shropshire Live

Source Link :Tribute paid to couple found dead at their home in Bayston Hill/