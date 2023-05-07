Dead – Death – Obituary News : Couple’s Fatal Accident Leaves Son Orphaned and In Debt

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Husband Wife Death In Accident: A Tragic Incident in Maheshpura Village

On a Saturday morning, Giridhari Lal Lodha, a resident of Maheshpura village in the Bakani Thana area, was riding his bike with his wife, Seetabai, towards Dhabli village. Unfortunately, a bus from Lok Parivahan collided with their bike near the Three Dhar Pulia, coming from Aklera, causing serious injuries to both of them.

At the same time, their son-in-law, Chhitar Lal, was also riding towards Jhalrapatan from the village. He saw a crowd near the Three Dhar Pulia and stopped to see what had happened. It was then that he learned that his father-in-law and mother-in-law had been seriously injured in the accident. Immediately, he called for an ambulance (108) and took them to the district hospital for treatment. However, both of them were declared dead by the emergency department.

The Aftermath of the Accident

The police of Mandawar Thana carried out a post-mortem of the deceased and handed over their bodies to their relatives for the last rites. According to the deceased’s son-in-law, their financial condition was not good. Recently, on April 28, they had married off both of their daughters and had borrowed money from a relative in Dhabli village to pay for the wedding expenses. They were on their way to repay the loan when the accident occurred.

The tragedy has left their 14-year-old son, Vinod, alone in the family. The death of his parents has left him with a bleak future as he has to face the harsh realities of life at a young age.

The Need for Road Safety Awareness

The incident highlights the importance of road safety awareness. The lack of proper road infrastructure and the negligence of drivers often lead to accidents resulting in the loss of innocent lives.

The government and concerned authorities must take immediate steps to ensure the safety of commuters on the roads. The implementation of traffic rules, proper road signage, and the installation of speed breakers and traffic signals can go a long way in reducing the number of accidents.

Moreover, it is essential to create awareness among people about road safety. Regular campaigns, workshops, and seminars should be organized to educate people about the importance of traffic rules, wearing helmets, and seat belts. Such initiatives can help in reducing the number of accidents and saving precious lives.

Conclusion

The accident that claimed the lives of Giridhari Lal and Seetabai is a tragic incident that has left their family in despair. The loss of life due to accidents on the roads is a growing concern in our society. It is high time that we take the issue seriously and work towards creating a safer environment for commuters.

Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased, and we hope that they find the strength to cope with this difficult time.

News Source : Anand Mani Tripathi

Source Link :Husband Wife Were Going To Pay Loan Death In Accident Son Orphan | कर्ज चुकाने जा रहे थे पति पत्नी,बस की टक्कर से दर्दनाक मौत, बेटा हुआ अनाथ/