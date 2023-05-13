Dead – Death – Obituary News : Court denies insurance claim for mosquito bite death in hospital

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

People who die like this are not entitled to compensation

Agencies — Kolkata

Introduction

Death due to mosquito bite in a hospital cannot be called an accident in India. Thus in case of death, there is no eligibility for accident insurance claim. This judgment has been given by the Calcutta High Court in a case filed by a woman seeking compensation for the death of her husband due to a mosquito bite at a hospital.

The Case

The woman had filed a case against the hospital claiming that her husband had died due to negligence on the part of the hospital. She claimed that her husband was bitten by a mosquito while he was undergoing treatment at the hospital and that the hospital had not taken proper care to prevent such incidents.

The hospital, on the other hand, had argued that the death was not due to negligence on their part and that it was not an accident. The hospital had also argued that they were not liable to pay any compensation as the death was not due to any fault or negligence on their part.

The Judgment

The Calcutta High Court, while dismissing the woman’s claim, held that death due to mosquito bite in a hospital cannot be called an accident. The court observed that mosquitoes are present everywhere and it is not possible to prevent their entry into hospitals.

The court also observed that the hospital had taken all necessary steps to prevent mosquito breeding and had taken measures to control the mosquito population. The court held that the hospital was not responsible for the death of the woman’s husband and that the woman was not entitled to any compensation.

Conclusion

The judgment of the Calcutta High Court is significant as it clarifies the position of law with respect to death due to mosquito bite in a hospital. The court has held that such deaths cannot be called accidents and that there is no liability on the part of the hospital to pay compensation.

This judgment is likely to have a significant impact on the insurance industry as it will affect the eligibility of accident insurance claims in cases of death due to mosquito bite in a hospital. It is important for people to be aware of the limitations of accident insurance and to take appropriate precautions to prevent such incidents.

References:

