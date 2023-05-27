Dead – Death – Obituary News : Court Orders Preventive Measure for Judge in National Guardsman’s Fatal Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Head of Makariv District Court Sent to Custody After Allegedly Beating National Guardsman

On May 27, the Pechersk district court of Kyiv ordered the detention of current judge Oleksiy Tandyr. The judge is accused of beating a National Guardsman to death at a checkpoint in the capital. The prosecutor’s office requested that Tandyr be held in custody without alternative, while the suspect asked for 24-hour house arrest with a bracelet. However, the court sided with the prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutor noted that an examination to confirm or deny the state of drunkenness of the judge is still not ready. The reason for the delay is that too little time has passed since the analysis was taken, and it is currently a day off.

The court also granted permission for the forced collection of biological samples from Tandyr, as requested by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office. The Supreme Council of Justice allowed the judge’s arrest.

The incident has raised concerns about the behavior of judges and their responsibility to uphold the law. It has also highlighted the issue of alcohol abuse and its impact on people’s behavior.

The case has received significant attention from the media and the public due to its tragic nature. The victim was a member of the National Guard, whose duty is to protect the citizens of Ukraine. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for justice.

Many are questioning how a judge, who is supposed to uphold the law, could resort to such violent behavior. The incident has raised concerns about the integrity of the judiciary and the need for stricter measures to ensure that judges are held accountable for their actions.

The case also highlights the issue of alcohol abuse in Ukraine. The country has one of the highest rates of alcohol consumption in the world, and this has been linked to a range of social problems, including domestic violence, road accidents, and crime.

The tragedy is a reminder of the need for greater awareness and action to address the issue of alcohol abuse in Ukraine. Steps must be taken to reduce the availability of alcohol, promote responsible drinking, and provide support and treatment to those struggling with addiction.

In conclusion, the arrest of judge Oleksiy Tandyr for allegedly beating a National Guardsman to death has raised concerns about the behavior of judges and the issue of alcohol abuse in Ukraine. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for justice, and it is hoped that the case will serve as a catalyst for change and greater accountability in the judiciary and society as a whole.

National Guardsman road accident Pechersk District Court ruling Judge preventive measure Fatal road accident Legal consequences of road accidents

News Source : CANADA TOPNews.MEDIA

Source Link :The death of a National Guardsman in a road accident: the Pechersk District Court chose a preventive measure for the judge/