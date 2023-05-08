Dead – Death – Obituary News : Court orders priority in death case of road accident.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy strikes Jandaha-Mahua Pakki Sadak

It was six months ago when a tragic accident took place on Jandaha-Mahua Pakki Sadak near Jandaha Thana. A young man lost his life in the accident, and a case was filed against the bike owner and the rider.

The Incident

The incident took place near Chakmahadeen Yogi Chowk, which is a busy junction in Jandaha. The young man, who was riding the bike, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a nearby wall. He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Investigation

After the incident, the police launched an investigation and found that the bike was registered in the name of one person, but it was being ridden by another. The owner of the bike had given it to his friend without verifying whether he had a valid license or not.

The police filed a case against both the bike owner and the rider under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing death by negligence. The case is still pending in court, and the accused are out on bail.

Cause of the Accident

According to the police investigation, the accident was caused due to over-speeding and reckless driving. The young man was not wearing a helmet and had consumed alcohol before riding the bike.

Moreover, the bike was in poor condition and had not been serviced for a long time. The brakes were not working correctly, and the tires were worn out, which made it difficult for the rider to control the vehicle.

Lessons to Learn

The tragic incident on Jandaha-Mahua Pakki Sadak is a wake-up call for all bike riders and owners. It is essential to follow traffic rules and regulations and ensure that the vehicle is in good condition before riding it.

Bike riders must wear helmets and avoid consuming alcohol before riding. They must also maintain a safe speed and avoid reckless driving. Bike owners must ensure that their vehicles are serviced regularly and that the brakes, tires, and other parts are in good condition.

Conclusion

The loss of a young life in the tragic accident on Jandaha-Mahua Pakki Sadak is a reminder that road safety is everyone’s responsibility. It is essential to follow traffic rules and regulations and ensure that our vehicles are in good condition before hitting the road.

Let us all pledge to be responsible bike riders and owners and make our roads safer for ourselves and others.

