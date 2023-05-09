Dead – Death – Obituary News : Court Rules Jiah Khan a Victim of Her Emotions in Suicide Case

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jiah Khan: Victim of Her Sentiments

The death of actress Jiah Khan in 2013 was a shock to the Indian film industry. The budding actress was found dead at her residence in Mumbai, and her death was initially ruled as a suicide. However, her mother, Rabia Khan, had been fighting for justice, alleging that her daughter was murdered by her boyfriend, actor Sooraj Pancholi. After a long legal battle, Pancholi was acquitted by the court last week. Now, an order copy of the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has revealed that Jiah Khan was a victim of her sentiments.

Suicidal tendencies

In the order copy obtained by CNN-News18, the court has said that it can’t be denied that the deceased Nafisa Khan alias Jiah Khan had suicidal tendencies. The order reads, “No doubt, it is an unfortunate incident that a young girl has committed suicide. However, the available evidence on record reflects that the deceased was a victim of her sentiments. She could not overcome the emotions. The deceased could have always walked out of the relationship. However, she could not overcome her sentiments and her love for the accused for which the accused cannot be held responsible.”

The court also noted that Pancholi was pursuing his career in acting at the time and could not devote sufficient time to the deceased. However, on an earlier occasion when the deceased tried to commit suicide, Pancholi had saved her and helped her come out of depression.

Court critical of Rabia Khan

The court order also criticized Rabia Khan for “likening this case as murder” and for filing a petition in the Bombay High Court to transfer the case to national and international agencies. The court raised questions on why the First Information Report (FIR) in this case was filed six days later, with no mention about the cause for delay. The court also questioned why the letter was handed over to the investigating officer only after notarizing.

The court was doubtful of everyone except Rabia Khan and noted that her contradictory evidence had destroyed the case of the prosecution. The court stated that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond doubt and that Pancholi was entitled to the benefit of the doubt.

Emotional turmoil

The court’s order copy highlights the emotional turmoil that Jiah Khan was going through at the time of her death. Her suicide note had pointed towards her relationship with Pancholi as the reason for her extreme step. She had written about feeling trapped and abused in her relationship. However, the court has noted that her suicide note did not clearly suggest that Pancholi had abetted her suicide.

The court’s order has raised questions about the mental health of individuals and the importance of seeking help when one is going through emotional turmoil. Jiah Khan’s case highlights the need for individuals to prioritize their mental health and seek help when required.

Conclusion

Jiah Khan’s death was a tragedy, and her family’s fight for justice has been a long and arduous one. The court’s order copy has shed light on the emotional turmoil that Jiah Khan was going through at the time of her death and has acquitted Pancholi of all charges. However, the case has raised questions about mental health and the importance of seeking help when required. It is essential for individuals to prioritize their mental health and seek help when they are going through emotional turmoil.

