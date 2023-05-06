Dead – Death – Obituary News : COVID-19 Death Cause Discovered by Machine Learning

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Northwestern University Study Reveals Secondary Bacterial Pneumonia as a Significant Driver of Mortality in COVID-19 Patients

A recent study by Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine has revealed that secondary bacterial pneumonia is a significant driver of mortality in COVID-19 patients. Nearly half of COVID-19 patients requiring mechanical ventilation develop secondary bacterial pneumonia, which offsets the relatively low mortality related to COVID-19 itself. The study challenges the cytokine storm theory and identifies new biomarkers and therapies for severe pneumonia. Machine learning and artificial intelligence can aid in developing better treatments for COVID-19 and assist ICU physicians in managing critically ill patients.

Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine conducted a study that analyzed electronic health record data from 585 patients admitted to the intensive care unit with severe pneumonia and respiratory failure. Of these patients, 190 were diagnosed with COVID-19. The study revealed that COVID-19 does not necessarily cause a cytokine storm, as widely believed, but rather secondary bacterial pneumonia is a significant driver of mortality in COVID-19 patients. The findings suggest that patients who were cured of their secondary pneumonia were more likely to survive, while those whose pneumonia did not resolve were more likely to die. The study’s results challenge the cytokine storm theory, which suggests that overwhelming inflammation drives organ failure in patients with COVID-19.

The Successful Clinical Response to Pneumonia Therapy (SCRIPT) study identified new biomarkers and therapies for severe pneumonia. Machine learning and artificial intelligence were applied to clinical data to develop better ways to treat diseases like COVID-19 and assist ICU physicians in managing these patients. The next step in the research will be to integrate molecular data from the study samples with machine-learning approaches to understand why some patients are cured of pneumonia while others are not.

The study’s findings have significant implications for the healthcare market, highlighting the importance of preventing and aggressively treating secondary bacterial pneumonia in critically ill patients with severe pneumonia, including those with COVID-19. The use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in clinical data analysis could transform the management of critically ill patients with COVID-19 and other diseases.

