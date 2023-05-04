Dead – Death – Obituary News : COVID-19 Drops to Fourth Leading US Cause of Death in a Year

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Number of Deaths in the U.S. Falls, COVID-19 Drops to Fourth Cause

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Thursday that the number of deaths in the U.S. fell over the past year, and COVID-19 fell to the nation’s No. 4 cause. Deaths from COVID-19 lagged behind those caused by heart disease, cancer, and injuries such as drug overdoses, traffic fatalities, and shootings. In 2020 and 2021, only heart disease and cancer preceded the coronavirus.

The Pandemic Accelerated the Trend of Increasing Deaths

Deaths in the US typically increase each year, partly because the country’s population has grown. The pandemic accelerated this trend, making 2021 the deadliest year in US history, with more than 3.4 million deaths. However, 2022 saw the first drop in deaths since 2009. The number in 2022 was about 3.3 million, a 5% decrease from 2021, but still much higher than in the pre-pandemic years. The CDC warned that last year’s numbers are preliminary and could change a little after further analysis.

COVID-19 Death Rates Fell for Nearly All Americans

Death rates associated with the coronavirus fell for nearly all Americans. The virus was thought to be the cause of about 187,000 deaths in the US last year, accounting for about 6% of deaths. The highest COVID-19 death rates were in the South and in a contiguous region stretching west to Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, the CDC said.

Heart Disease and Cancer Death Rates Increased During the Pandemic

Death rates from heart disease and cancer have increased during the pandemic, the CDC said. The cancer death rate had been falling for 20 years before COVID-19 hit.

Number of Deaths from Injuries Slightly Decreased

The CDC report showed a slight decrease in the number of deaths from injuries last year to about 218,000 from about 219,500 a year earlier. That would come as a surprise given recent trends in rising drug overdoses and gun deaths. CDC officials noted the number could be rising. Death certificate dates for deaths from injuries usually take longer because many involve police investigations.

Conclusion

The CDC’s report on the number of deaths in the U.S. falling over the past year is a positive development, signaling that the pandemic’s grip on the nation is weakening. However, the report also highlights the need to continue monitoring and addressing the increase in deaths from heart disease and cancer during the pandemic, as well as the potential rise in deaths from injuries, including drug overdoses and gun deaths. The fight against COVID-19 is far from over, and efforts must continue to ensure that the number of deaths in the U.S. continues to decline.

News Source : US Today News

Source Link :COVID-19 has fallen to the fourth leading cause of death in the United States over the past year/