Dead – Death – Obituary News : COVID-19 Fourth Leading Cause of Death in 2022: CDC Data

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Covid-19 Fourth Leading Cause of Death in 2022 in the US

The year 2022 saw a decline in Covid-19 deaths in the United States, but the virus still remained a significant cause of mortality. According to provisional data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Covid-19 was the fourth leading cause of death in the country in 2022. It was the third leading cause of death in the first two years of the pandemic, but there were about half as many deaths from it in 2022 as there were the year before.

Deaths Associated with Covid-19 in 2022

Covid-19 killed nearly 245,000 people in the United States in 2022, with about 1 out of every 13 deaths in the country associated with the virus. CDC data shows that Covid-19 was an underlying cause of nearly 187,000 deaths and a contributor to about 58,000 more.

Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Covid-19 Deaths

Although Covid-19 death rates declined for all racial and ethnic groups, they remained highest among American Indian and Black people. Overall death rates were highest for these groups as well.

Unintentional Injuries and Drug Overdoses

Unintentional injuries moved back to the third leading cause of death, as drug overdoses reached record levels. Heart disease and cancer remained the top two leading causes of death, and rates for both increased in 2022. Nearly 700,000 people died from heart disease, and about 608,000 people died from cancer.

The Pandemic’s Contribution to Heart Disease and Cancer Deaths

The pandemic may have contributed to the increase in heart disease and cancer deaths in 2022. One study found that people with Covid-19 are at an increased risk for cardiovascular diseases for at least a year after recovery.

Changes in Overall Death Rate and Children’s Death Rate

Overall, the age-adjusted death rate in the US declined about 5% from 2021 to 2022. However, the death rate for children ages 1 to 4 rose nearly 8%. While the Covid-19 death rate for this group did rise in 2022, it was not a significant contributor to the overall death rate. The report did not fully explain what drove the overall increase for children ages 1 to 4.

Conclusion

While Covid-19 deaths declined in the United States in 2022, the virus remained a significant cause of mortality. Racial and ethnic disparities in Covid-19 deaths persisted, and unintentional injuries and drug overdoses continued to claim lives. Heart disease and cancer remained the top two leading causes of death, with the pandemic potentially contributing to their increased rates. As the country continues to grapple with the effects of the pandemic, it is crucial to address these underlying health issues to reduce mortality rates and improve overall public health.

News Source : Deidre McPhillips

Source Link :Covid-19 was the fourth leading cause of death in 2022, CDC data shows/