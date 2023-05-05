Dead – Death – Obituary News : COVID drops to 4th cause of death in US

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

U.S. Deaths Drop in 2022, COVID-19 Becomes Fourth Leading Cause of Death

Walking through the snow-covered Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania, a man may pause and reflect on the reality of death. But in 2022, the U.S. saw a decline in deaths, as COVID-19 fatalities dropped by half from 2021, making the virus the nation’s fourth leading cause of death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

COVID-19 Trails Heart Disease, Cancer, and Injuries as Leading Causes of Death

Last year, heart disease, cancer, and injuries such as drug overdoses, motor vehicle fatalities, and shootings were the top three leading causes of death in the U.S. COVID-19 deaths trailed behind, marking a significant change from 2020 and 2021, when it was only behind heart disease and cancer.

Typically, U.S. deaths increase year-to-year due to population growth. However, the pandemic accelerated that trend, making 2021 the deadliest year in U.S. history, with over 3.4 million deaths. But in 2022, the U.S. saw the first decline in deaths since 2009.

The 2022 tally was about 3.3 million deaths, a 5% drop from 2021, but still higher than pre-pandemic years. The CDC cautioned that last year’s numbers are preliminary and subject to change after further analysis.

COVID-19 Death Rates Fell for Nearly All Americans

Coronavirus-associated death rates fell for nearly all Americans in 2022. The virus was deemed the underlying cause of about 187,000 U.S. deaths, accounting for about 6% of all deaths. The highest COVID-19 death rates were in the South and in an adjacent region stretching west to Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, according to the CDC.

The death rates for heart disease and cancer increased during the pandemic, according to the CDC. The cancer death rate had been falling for 20 years before the pandemic.

Injury Deaths Slightly Decline, but Could Rise

The CDC report indicated a slight decline in the number of injury deaths in 2022, falling to about 218,000 from about 219,500 the year before. This decline is surprising given recent trends in rising drug overdoses and gun deaths. However, CDC officials noted that this number could rise as death certificate data for injury deaths tends to take longer due to police investigations.

Conclusion

Overall, in 2022, the U.S. saw a decline in deaths, with COVID-19 dropping to the nation’s fourth leading cause of death. While this is a positive development, the death toll remains higher than pre-pandemic years. The CDC cautioned that last year’s numbers are preliminary and subject to change after further analysis, highlighting the importance of continued monitoring and response to public health threats.

News Source : Sentinel Colorado

Source Link :COVID dropped to 4th leading cause of death in US last year/