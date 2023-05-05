Dead – Death – Obituary News : COVID drops to 4th leading cause of death in US

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

U.S. Deaths Drop, COVID-19 Falls to No. 4 Cause

According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Thursday, U.S. deaths fell last year, with COVID-19 dropping to the nation’s No. 4 cause of death. In 2022, only heart disease and cancer were ahead of the coronavirus.

The report also showed that U.S. deaths usually rise year-to-year, in part because the nation’s population has been growing. However, the pandemic accelerated that trend, making 2021 the deadliest year in U.S. history, with more than 3.4 million deaths. But in 2022, the first drop in deaths since 2009 was recorded.

The 2022 tally was about 3.3 million, a 5% decline from 2021, but still much higher than in the years before the pandemic. The CDC cautioned that last year’s numbers are preliminary and may change a little after further analysis.

COVID-19 deaths trailed those caused by heart disease, cancer, and injuries such as drug overdoses, motor vehicle fatalities, and shootings. Coronavirus-associated death rates fell for nearly all Americans, with the virus deemed the underlying cause of about 187,000 U.S. deaths last year, accounting for about 6% of deaths. The highest COVID-19 death rates were in the South and in an adjacent region that stretches west to Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, the CDC said.

The report also indicated a slight decline in the number of injury deaths last year, falling to about 218,000 from about 219,500 the year before. That would be a surprise, given recent trends in rising drug overdose and gun deaths. However, CDC officials noted that number could rise, as death certificate data for injury deaths tends to take longer because many involve police investigations.

The CDC report also highlighted an increase in the death rate for heart disease and cancer during the pandemic. The cancer death rate had been falling for 20 years before COVID-19 hit.

In conclusion, while the drop in deaths from 2021 to 2022 is a positive development, the number of deaths is still much higher than in the years before the pandemic. The report also highlights the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the health of Americans, as well as the need to address the rising death rates from heart disease and cancer.

News Source : WTXL ABC 27 Tallahassee News

Source Link :COVID dropped to 4th leading cause of death in US last year/