Dead – Death – Obituary News : COVID Falls to Fourth Leading Cause of Death in US

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

U.S. Deaths Fall for the First Time since 2009, COVID-19 Drops to No. 4 Cause

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Thursday that deaths in the United States fell last year, and COVID-19 dropped to become the nation’s fourth leading cause of death. According to the report, the virus trailed heart disease, cancer, and injuries such as drug overdoses, motor vehicle fatalities, and shootings. Only heart disease and cancer were ahead of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.

2022 Marks First Drop in Deaths Since 2009

Deaths in the U.S. typically rise year-to-year, but the pandemic accelerated that trend, making 2021 the deadliest year in the country’s history with more than 3.4 million deaths. However, 2022 saw the first drop in deaths since 2009, with the tally at about 3.3 million, a 5% decline from the previous year. It is important to note that these numbers are preliminary and may change after further analysis.

COVID-19 Death Rates Fell for Nearly All Americans

Coronavirus-associated deaths fell for nearly all Americans, with the virus deemed the underlying cause of approximately 187,000 deaths in 2022, accounting for approximately 6% of all deaths. The highest COVID-19 death rates were reported in the South and in an adjacent region that stretches west to Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, according to the CDC.

Increased Death Rates for Heart Disease and Cancer During the Pandemic

While COVID-19 deaths decreased, the CDC reported increased death rates for heart disease and cancer during the pandemic. The cancer death rate had been falling for 20 years before the pandemic hit, but the trend reversed in 2020 and 2021.

A Slight Decline in Injury Deaths

The CDC report also indicated a slight decline in the number of injury deaths last year, falling to about 218,000 from roughly 219,500 the previous year. This is surprising given recent trends in rising drug overdose and gun deaths. However, CDC officials noted that this number could rise, as death certificate data for injury deaths tends to take longer due to police investigations.

Support from Howard Hughes Medical Institute

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

News Source : San Mateo Daily Journal

Source Link :COVID dropped to 4th leading cause of death in US last year | National/