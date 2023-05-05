Dead – Death – Obituary News : COVID No Longer 4th Leading US Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

U.S. Deaths Drop in 2022, COVID-19 Becomes No. 4 Cause of Death

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Thursday that U.S. deaths have dropped last year, and COVID-19 has become the nation’s fourth cause of death. The report showed that COVID-19 fell behind heart disease, cancer, and injuries such as drug overdoses, motor vehicle fatalities, and shootings. In 2020 and 2021, only heart disease and cancer were ahead of the coronavirus.

The pandemic accelerated the trend of rising deaths in the country, making 2021 the deadliest year in U.S. history, with more than 3.4 million deaths. However, 2022 saw the first drop in deaths since 2009, with a tally of about 3.3 million, a 5% decline from 2021 but still much higher than in the years before the pandemic. The CDC cautioned that last year’s numbers are preliminary and may change a little after further analysis.

The report also indicated that coronavirus-associated death rates fell for nearly all Americans. The virus was deemed the underlying cause of about 187,000 U.S. deaths last year, accounting for about 6% of deaths. The highest COVID-19 death rates were in the South and in an adjacent region that stretches west to Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, the CDC said.

While COVID-19 deaths decreased, the CDC report showed an increase in heart disease and cancer deaths during the pandemic. The cancer death rate had been falling for 20 years before COVID-19 hit.

Furthermore, the report indicated a slight decline in the number of injury deaths last year, falling to about 218,000 from about 219,500 the year before. This would be a surprise, given recent trends in rising drug overdose and gun deaths. However, CDC officials noted that this number could rise because death certificate data for injury deaths tends to take longer due to police investigations.

In conclusion, the CDC’s report shows a decline in U.S. deaths in 2022, with COVID-19 becoming the country’s fourth cause of death. While heart disease and cancer remain the leading causes of death, COVID-19’s decline is a promising sign for the country’s fight against the pandemic. However, the report also highlights the need to address the rise in heart disease and cancer deaths during the pandemic and the continued issue of injury deaths. As the data is still preliminary, it is crucial to continue monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure the country’s health and safety.

